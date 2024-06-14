Drones strike oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast, Russian official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones struck an oil refinery in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight, regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported the morning of June 14.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the region's Liskinsky district hit the oil refinery, damaging fuel tanks, Gusev said.

There were no casualties and the consequences of the strike are currently under investigation, according to Gusev.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) last month confirmed a drone attack against an oil refinery in Voronezh Oblast launched overnight on May 1.