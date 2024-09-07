The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo
News Feed, Russia, Voronezh Oblast, Drone attacks, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition warehouse in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, source confirms

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2024 1:14 PM 2 min read
A fire rising in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Sept. 7, 2024. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck an ammunition and military equipment warehouse in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on Sept. 7, a source in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent.

Authorities in the Russian region reported a drone attack and a fire at an unspecified facility earlier in the day. Local Telegram channels said that ammunition storage near the village of Soldatskoye caught fire, a claim corroborated by the SBU source.

Soldatskoye lies around 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) south of Voronezh and over 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

"This warehouse was actively used by Russia to supply materiel to (Russian forces) in Ukraine, which is why it was targeted by SBU drones," the source said.

0:00
/
A fire rising in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Sept. 7, 2024. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)

The drone strike reportedly led to chain explosions of the stored ammunition and at least four powerful fires.

Residents of several settlements in the Ostrogozhsky district are being temporarily evacuated, Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev said. He urged residents not to approach the site of the fire or share images of its location.

Gusev reported a similar attack in the Ostrogozhsky district on Aug. 24, also resulting in fires and explosions. Russian Telegram channels later said that the drones struck an ammunition depot in Ostrogozhsk.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

3:59 AM  (Updated: )

Russia targets Kyiv neighborhoods with drones.

Debris from intercepted drones caused a fire in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district and may have struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, authorities said. No casualties have been reported.
