News Feed

Drones strike Saratov oil refinery in Russia

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Drones strike Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Photo reportedly showing the aftermath of a drone strike on an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia on Aug. 10, 2025 (Exilenova+ / Telegram)

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov on Aug. 10, sparking a large fire and explosions, according to local reports.

Footage posted on Russian social media showed what appeared to be drones overhead and the activation of air defense systems. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion before flames engulfed the facility.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin confirmed damage at one of the region's industrial sites. One person was reported killed in the attack, and others were reported injured.

Reports also indicated air defense activity and explosions in the cities of Lipetsk and Voronezh.

The information came from local Telegram channels and could not be independently verified. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

Earlier, dozens of flights were delayed at Russia's Sochi airport following reported drone attacks. Ukrainian drones also targeted a storage facility in Russia's Tatarstan Republic which housed Shahed-type drones.

Article image
Attacks on RussiaRussiaWarDronesDrone attackUkraine
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Sunday, August 10
Sunday, August 10
