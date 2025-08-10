Drones strike Saratov oil refinery in Russia

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov on Aug. 10, sparking a large fire and explosions, according to local reports.

Footage posted on Russian social media showed what appeared to be drones overhead and the activation of air defense systems. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion before flames engulfed the facility.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin confirmed damage at one of the region's industrial sites. One person was reported killed in the attack, and others were reported injured.

Reports also indicated air defense activity and explosions in the cities of Lipetsk and Voronezh.

The information came from local Telegram channels and could not be independently verified. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

Earlier, dozens of flights were delayed at Russia's Sochi airport following reported drone attacks. Ukrainian drones also targeted a storage facility in Russia's Tatarstan Republic which housed Shahed-type drones.