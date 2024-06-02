Skip to content
Russian oil refinery in Komi Republic catches fire, casualties reported

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 7:05 PM 2 min read
The Russian multinational energy corporation Lukoil depot of Neder-Over-Heembeek is seen on Aug. 7, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
A Russian oil refinery in the northwestern Komi Republic caught fire on June 2, leading to casualties, the Komi Republic’s Investigative Committee said.

The committee said there were both injured and dead in the incident but didn't disclose further details.

The incident is just the latest in the series of fires that have occurred at Russian oil infrastructure over the past months. They have been reported amid Ukraine's drone campaign targeting oil facilities across Russia aimed at undermining a major source of funding for Russia's war machine.

The oil refinery belongs to Russia's second-largest oil company, Lukoil. It is located four kilometers away from the city of Ukhta, according to the head of the Komi Republic, Vladimir Uiba.

Uiba said in a Telegram post that the fire was caused by "non-compliance with safety regulations" and not by a Ukrainian drone attack.

The Komi Republic’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident.

The regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 74 people and 22 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

As of about 2 p.m. Kyiv time, the ministry said in a Telegram post that three employees were injured.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
