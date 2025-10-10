Ukrainian delegation to offer purchase of air defense, HIMARS systems during upcoming US visit, Zelensky says

A Ukrainian delegation is set to visit Washington next week to negotiate the purchase of additional air defense systems as well as HIMARS rocket systems as part of a "Mega Deal," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press briefing on Oct. 10.

Zelensky previously announced that Ukraine is planning both a "Mega Deal" — a major agreement on the purchase of American weapons — and a "Drone Deal," to sell Ukrainian unmanned systems to the U.S. The deal was initially earmarked to be worth up to $90 billion.

"The most important thing in this ("Mega Deal") is air defense systems. We are ready to buy this, and we are ready to use various types of programs. PURL is among them," Zelensky said, referring to the NATO-led weapons purchase framework.

"Partners understand that money needs to be allocated for air defense systems, primarily American, but not only," the president added, as reported by Suspilne. The Kyiv Independent was not invited to attend the press briefing.

Zelensky's comments follow a large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight on Oct. 9-10, in which Russia used 32 cruise and ballistic missiles to target Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 405 Russian drones and 15 missiles amid the attack that killed a child and injuring at least 24 people.

The delegation, led by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, will include top government officials including Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and sanctions commissioner, Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

Zelensky also added that the Ukrainian delegation will be seeking unspecified modifications to ATACMS missiles.

The planned negotiation follows U.S. President Donald Trump greenlighting fresh military support for Ukraine and publicly floating the supply of Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, a long-range cruise missile designed for precision strikes.

The U.S. president said on Oct. 6 that he has "sort of made a decision" on whether to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range missiles, but wants "to find out what they're doing with them."

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky referenced the weapons, which he has been advocating for since last fall in New York, when Trump was still a presidential candidate.

"You all know these names. These are HIMARS, ATACMS, Tomahawk. We are not afraid to say them, but we do not want the conversation about this to be prolonged. We expect a positive response from the United States," Zelensky said.

Speaking at the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a move would mark a "new stage of escalation" and could undermine any progress in U.S.-Russia relations.

Despite the Russian threats, Zelensky said on Oct. 9 that the delivery of the Tomahawk cruise missiles may force Russia to see the real state of affairs, and sit down at the negotiating table.



