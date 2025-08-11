Ukrainian artist killed on front lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian artist-turned-soldier David Chychkan was killed at the age of 39 while repelling a Russian attack on the front lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, his military unit announced on Aug. 10.

"On Aug. 8, while repelling an enemy infantry assault in the Zaporizhzhia direction, our brother-in-arms, David Chychkan, was gravely wounded. In the early morning of Aug. 9, his heart fell silent," the United Anti-Authoritarian Forces said in an Instagram post.

Chychkan produced many works of art, including many watercolor paintings. His work often depicted Ukrainian national motifs.

"David met every challenge with unwavering dedication. He never hid behind others' backs, nor sought refuge in social capital. With sincerity and openness, he shared his deepest reflections on politics, ethics, and social justice with his brothers-and sisters-in-arms," the announcement said.

Chychkan's works include "Lesya and the Ribbons of Her Struggle," "Flood," and "Imaginary Ukraine." "His passing is an immeasurable loss for us," according to the announcement.

Many have abandoned their former lives and occupations to defend Ukraine against Russia's war.

Vladyslav Horai, a renowned tenor and soloist of the Odesa National Opera, was killed in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast while on a volunteer mission, the opera house reported on June 8.

On April 5, Renowned Ukrainian artist Marharyta Polovinko was killed on the front lines in Kharkiv Oblast.