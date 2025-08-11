Become a member
News Feed

Ukrainian artist killed on front lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian artist killed on front lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian artist David Chychkan pictured in an announcement by his unit. (Screenshot/United anti-authoritarian forces in Ukraine/Instagram)

Ukrainian artist-turned-soldier David Chychkan was killed at the age of 39 while repelling a Russian attack on the front lines in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, his military unit announced on Aug. 10.

"On Aug. 8, while repelling an enemy infantry assault in the Zaporizhzhia direction, our brother-in-arms, David Chychkan, was gravely wounded. In the early morning of Aug. 9, his heart fell silent," the United Anti-Authoritarian Forces said in an Instagram post.

Chychkan produced many works of art, including many watercolor paintings. His work often depicted Ukrainian national motifs.

"David met every challenge with unwavering dedication. He never hid behind others' backs, nor sought refuge in social capital. With sincerity and openness, he shared his deepest reflections on politics, ethics, and social justice with his brothers-and sisters-in-arms," the announcement said.

Chychkan's works include "Lesya and the Ribbons of Her Struggle," "Flood," and "Imaginary Ukraine." "His passing is an immeasurable loss for us," according to the announcement.

Many have abandoned their former lives and occupations to defend Ukraine against Russia's war.

Vladyslav Horai, a renowned tenor and soloist of the Odesa National Opera, was killed in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast while on a volunteer mission, the opera house reported on June 8.

On April 5, Renowned Ukrainian artist Marharyta Polovinko was killed on the front lines in Kharkiv Oblast.

Mobilization gridlock: How politics, policy, and public opinion are shaping Ukraine's war effort
As Ukraine struggles to replenish front-line units after 42 months of all-out war, those in power prefer to avoid publicly commenting on mobilization efforts and the way it is conducted. Political experts say mobilization became a “toxic” and politicized issue, with high-ranking officials — from the president to ministers and lawmakers — trying to avoid being associated with the cause. “In my opinion, most politicians are afraid to raise this topic because it is controversial,” political analy
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarCasualtiesUkrainian artists
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Monday, August 11
Monday, August 11
