Ukraine's security guarantees must start 'without waiting for fighting to end,' Zelensky says

Security guarantees for Ukraine must be implemented immediately, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 5 at the Cernobbio Economic Forum, Italian broadcaster Rai reported.

His remarks follow a Sept. 4 summit of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," where Zelensky and European leaders discussed plans for a multinational reassurance force and commitments of weapons, logistics, and training to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

Current proposals envision these measures taking effect only after a ceasefire. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of ending its war against Ukraine short of total victory.

"The first step to ending any war is a ceasefire," Zelensky said. "If pressure increases, not decreases... if there are security guarantees and sanctions, this will naturally push him (Russian President Vladimir Putin) in the right direction."

Zelensky added that the guarantees must be implemented "without waiting for the end of the fighting" and stressed that they include not only military support but also economic assurances.

Ukraine has warned that without binding guarantees, Russia could regroup and launch a new offensive, while the Kremlin has signaled it wants any peace deal to include deep cuts to Ukraine's armed forces.

After the Paris summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries are ready to send troops or contribute other support as part of guarantees, but only after a ceasefire.

Moscow has rejected the idea of foreign contingents on Ukrainian territory.

Speaking on Sept. 5, the Russian president said such troops would be "legitimate targets for destruction" and unnecessary if a peace deal is reached.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed that stance, calling foreign forces incapable of ensuring Kyiv's security.