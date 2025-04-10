Ukraine's PM urges EU to extend trade liberalization mechanism for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is seeking an extension of the current trade liberalization mechanism with the European Union, which is set to expire after June 5. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hopes the EU will extend the mechanism until the end of 2025, allowing more time to develop an alternative proposal.

Shmyhal's comments followed the Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting in Brussels on April 9, according to European Pravda.

Shmyhal highlighted the importance of extending the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATM) until the end of 2025, ensuring that Ukraine has adequate time to incorporate conditions for free trade into Article 29 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

The ATMs were introduced by the European Union on June 4, 2022, to provide temporary tariff-free and quota-free access for Ukrainian goods, including cereals, animal or vegetable fats and oils, iron and steel, while certain sensitive products, such as poultry, eggs, honey, and sugar, were subject to emergency safeguards if their imports exceeded predefined thresholds.

European Pravda reported on April 9, citing a senior EU official familiar with the negotiations, that Brussels does not plan to implement new unilateral trade preferences for Ukraine once the current package expires.

"At all levels, we discussed the importance of extending autonomous trade measures until the end of this year - at least in order to have time to make appropriate changes to Article 29 of the Association Agreement and consolidate these autonomous trade measures, which allow us to actually trade duty-free," Shmyhal explained.

He noted that Ukraine has already integrated into the European market, acknowledging the pragmatic approach Ukraine takes in discussions with European partners.

"Of course, we are extremely pragmatic in our discussions with our European partners and understand our level of responsibility. We are ready to negotiate with our partners, with the European Commission, in order to maintain the level of cooperation that exists today," Shmyhal said.

Despite the challenges, Shmyhal expressed optimism about resolving the issue. "Partners hear us very well, partners understand Ukraine's needs, and we are grateful for such truly constructive, very deep cooperation and understanding," he concluded.

Ukraine's ongoing negotiations with the EU are part of broader efforts to ensure continued access to the European market and maintain vital trade benefits as the country navigates its path forward.