Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi set to become Ukraine's next PM as Svyrydenko tapped for US ambassador role, sources say

Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretskyi is set to become Ukraine's next prime minister, a senior Ukrainian official and a person familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent.

The expected appointment comes after Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed on July 12 that she would step down following President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement of a government reshuffle.

According to the sources, Zelensky proposed that Koretskyi become prime minister during a meeting on July 12. One source said Koretskyi accepted the offer.

The appointment is likely to take place on July 16, a source in the Ukrainian parliament told the Kyiv Independent.

Koretskyi would take over the government at a time when Ukraine faces continued Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, wartime economic pressures, and the challenge of sustaining domestic energy production.

Koretskyi officially assumed the role of Naftogaz CEO in May 2025, after being appointed by the company's supervisory board. His tenure has focused on maintaining Ukraine's energy infrastructure stability amid Russian strikes on production facilities.

Before joining Naftogaz, Koretskyi led the state-owned energy companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta from November 2022 until May 2025.

During that period, Ukrnafta significantly increased oil and gas production and became one of Ukraine's most profitable state-owned enterprises.

"Koretskyi has a strong proven track record of crisis management in key energy companies, turning loss-making Ukrnafta into profit-making; maintaining Naftogaz afloat during the times of massive attacks on its infrastructure," Victoria Voytsitska, an energy expert and associate at We Build Ukraine, a think tank, told the Kyiv Independent.

"Great crisis manager, well-presentable and trustworthy."

"Everyone thinks well of Koretsky," the Ukrainian official said. "He's still got a good reputation from his time at Ukrnafta."

Before entering the state energy sector, Koretskyi built his career in Ukraine's private fuel industry. In 2013, he became CEO of the Continuum Group and its WOG gas station network. He was the founder and owner of the Ukrainian coffee chain Idealist Coffee Co.

"Koretskyi has an excellent reputation. He's not seen as being involved in political or oligarchic infighting," Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said.

"He's not associated with any political faction or any oligarchic group. That's one of his biggest strengths, particularly from Zelensky's perspective."

Svyrydenko, who succeeded the former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in July 2025, is expected to become Ukraine's next ambassador to the U.S., the senior official said.

One person close to the current ambassador to the U.S., Olha Stefanishyna, said she has decided to step down from her post "at her own request."

The Kyiv Independent reached out to Koretskyi and Svyrydenko, but neither provided comments or official confirmation. A Naftogaz representative told the Kyiv Independent that the company had no information about the potential appointment.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko at the signing of the first investment deal under the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund in Kyiv on March 25, 2026. (Yuliia Svyrydenko/Telegram)

The reshuffle would mark Zelensky's second major overhaul of the government in less than a year.

The previous reshuffle took place in January 2026 following a major corruption scandal involving members of the president's inner circle that erupted in November 2025, including former President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

"Now Koretskyi, along with the president and parliament members, needs to decide on the future (government) structure," the source added.

According to the Ukrainian constitution, appointing the prime minister rests in the parliament's hands.

Lawmakers from the governing party, who spoke with the Kyiv Independent, said they were not aware of the president's decision to reshuffle the government beforehand, nor were they consulted on the candidacy of the future prime minister.

They said, however, that they would still vote in favor of his candidacy.

"If I were leading this process, I would have three criteria for ministers and for the prime minister. First, obedience, second, lack of charisma, and third, lack of political ambition. Koretskyi fits the bill," a Servant of the Party lawmaker said on condition of anonymity.

"He is a stranger to me. But Koretskyi has supporters. Especially those who directly deal with economic policy issues," they added.