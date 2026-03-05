KI logo
War

Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed over Black Sea, Ukraine's Navy says

1 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian Ka-27PL military helicopter flies over the deck of the Marshal Shaposhnikov anti-submarine destroyer during the 'Vostok-2022' military exercises at the Peter the Great Gulf of the Sea of Japan outside the city of Vladivostok on Sept. 5, 2022.

Ukraine's Navy said on March 5 that it destroyed a Russian Ka-27 helicopter over the Black Sea, without clarifying when it had happened.

The latest report brings up the number of Russian helicopters Ukraine says it has destroyed to 349 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The Navy has not clarified how it shot down the helicopter.

Moscow has not reacted to the Ukrainian report of downing its helicopter.

Ka-27 helicopters, which were designed for the Soviet Navy to carry out attacks on submarines, are currently used by Russian forces in the Black Sea to monitor the movements of Ukrainian naval drones and landing boats, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Ukraine's Navy and its southern Air Force command have been trying to bolster security in the Black Sea airspace, aiming to shoot down threats to port cities such as Odesa.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

