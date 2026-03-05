Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed over Black Sea, Ukraine's Navy says

Ukraine's Navy said on March 5 that it destroyed a Russian Ka-27 helicopter over the Black Sea, without clarifying when it had happened.

The latest report brings up the number of Russian helicopters Ukraine says it has destroyed to 349 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The Navy has not clarified how it shot down the helicopter.

Moscow has not reacted to the Ukrainian report of downing its helicopter.

Ka-27 helicopters, which were designed for the Soviet Navy to carry out attacks on submarines, are currently used by Russian forces in the Black Sea to monitor the movements of Ukrainian naval drones and landing boats, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Ukraine's Navy and its southern Air Force command have been trying to bolster security in the Black Sea airspace, aiming to shoot down threats to port cities such as Odesa.