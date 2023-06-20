Ukraine's military reports making advances on southern front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's forces are advancing on the southern front line, having destroyed or damaged 46 units of Russian military equipment just over the past day, the commander for Tavriia military sector said on June 20.

Russia has also lost more than five companies of soldiers killed and wounded in the area, according to Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. In Russia, one company consists of 30-150 people depending on the type of troops.

Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive is underway in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts. So far, eight settlements have been confirmed as liberated by Ukrainian forces.

According to the June 19 report by the Institute for the Study of War, the Ukrainian military has been advancing near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and attacking in western Donetsk Oblast.

On June 19, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update that Russia had begun relocating its forces from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to strengthen the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors.