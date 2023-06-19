UK Defense Ministry: Russia redeploying troops from Dnipro River to Zaporizhzhia, Bakhmut sectors

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 10 days, Russia has started relocating forces from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on June 19.

Moscow likely believes that an attack over the Dnipro River is less likely after the flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam destruction on June 6, the ministry wrote.

According to the report, the redeployment likely involves parts of the Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF), including thousands of troops from the 34th Separate Motorized Brigade, Airborne Forces (VDV), and Naval Infantry units.

Heavy hostilities are taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and around Bakhmut as part of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on June 15 that Russian forces are redeploying from southern sectors to the Bakhmut area.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the village of Piatykhatky was recently confirmed as liberated, making it the eighth settlement to be regained in the counteroffensive.