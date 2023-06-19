Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia redeploying troops from Dnipro River to Zaporizhzhia, Bakhmut sectors

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 10:19 AM 1 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in occupied Melitopol on May 1, 2022. (Getty Images)
Russian soldiers patrol a street in occupied Melitopol on May 1, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 10 days, Russia has started relocating forces from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on June 19.

Moscow likely believes that an attack over the Dnipro River is less likely after the flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam destruction on June 6, the ministry wrote.

According to the report, the redeployment likely involves parts of the Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF), including thousands of troops from the 34th Separate Motorized Brigade, Airborne Forces (VDV), and Naval Infantry units.

Heavy hostilities are taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and around Bakhmut as part of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on June 15 that Russian forces are redeploying from southern sectors to the Bakhmut area.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the village of Piatykhatky was recently confirmed as liberated, making it the eighth settlement to be regained in the counteroffensive.

Counteroffensive underway: ‘We overestimated Russians and underestimated ourselves’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent introduces soldiers interviewed for the story by their first names or callsigns due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – Islam’s mind was empty of thoughts and feelings as he crawled carefully towards the Russian trenches near Siversk, with grenades prepared. “…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.