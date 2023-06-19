Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine confirms liberation of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 9:21 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armored personnel carrier vehicle (APC) in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 19 that Ukraine's forces liberated the village of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is the eighth settlement liberated in Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Vladimir Rogov claimed that Ukrainian troops took the village on June 18 but Russia's Defense Ministry later denied it.

Rogov wrote on Telegram that Ukraine's forces advanced with a large number of infantry and several armored vehicles. He added that if they managed to make a foothold in Piatykhatky, it can lead to an offensive towards Vasilyvka.

According to Maliar, Ukraine's troops have so far liberated Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, and Piatykhatky, and recaptured an area of 113 square kilometers.

Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 7 kilometers in the Tavriia direction, she informed.

Russia's losses during the past week amounted to over 4,600 killed and wounded, as well as 80 captured combatants. Ukrainian forces also destroyed over 400 units of enemy equipment.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
