Ukraine confirms liberation of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 19 that Ukraine's forces liberated the village of Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is the eighth settlement liberated in Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Vladimir Rogov claimed that Ukrainian troops took the village on June 18 but Russia's Defense Ministry later denied it.

Rogov wrote on Telegram that Ukraine's forces advanced with a large number of infantry and several armored vehicles. He added that if they managed to make a foothold in Piatykhatky, it can lead to an offensive towards Vasilyvka.

According to Maliar, Ukraine's troops have so far liberated Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, and Piatykhatky, and recaptured an area of 113 square kilometers.

Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 7 kilometers in the Tavriia direction, she informed.

Russia's losses during the past week amounted to over 4,600 killed and wounded, as well as 80 captured combatants. Ukrainian forces also destroyed over 400 units of enemy equipment.