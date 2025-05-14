Ukraine's fugitive ex-security council deputy secretary detained in Spain

This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The statement did not name the ex-official by name, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
"Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv. "And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process."
Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.
The blockade ended at 10:30 p.m. local time. Truck traffic in both directions is now moving as usual, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard's statement.
Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front, the Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to attend the talks there.
The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said that the new pontiff had a phone call with Zelensky on Monday, during which the pope expressed willingness to facilitate meetings between global leaders and vowed to support efforts for "a just and lasting peace."
"Contrary to Kremlin narratives, time is not on Russia’s side," reads a new report from the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics (SITE).
Ukraine's fugitive ex-security council deputy secretary detained in Spain
A former first deputy secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, wanted for abuse of office, was detained in Spain, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced on May 14.
The statement did not name the ex-official, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former first deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Hladkovsky was dismissed and charged in 2019 with purchasing military vehicles at artificially inflated prices, allegedly costing the state more than Hr 17 million (now $410,000).
Spanish law enforcement agencies detained the fugitive on May 14. Efforts to extradite him to Ukraine are underway, NABU said.
The ex-official, who was a long-time business partner and associate of former President Petro Poroshenko, was detained in October 2019, but the court released Hladkovsky from detention in March 2022 while the investigation was still ongoing.
NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said that after his release, Hladkovsky, aged 55, stopped appearing in court and went abroad. Men aged 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country under martial law, save for some exceptions.
In 2022, pictures of Hladkovsky in Warsaw surfaced, with Ukraine's Border Guard saying he left abroad for humanitarian work.
The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Hladkovsky's arrest on May 13, this time in absentia.
Hladkovsky was charged with abuse of official position and providing false information on income. According to the investigation, Hladkovsky, along with an ex-deputy defense minister and a director of the ministry's military-technical policy department, purchased MAZ 6317 trucks at inflated prices in 2017.
The car manufacturer was a subsidiary of the Auto Assembly Plant No. 2, which was a part of Hladkovsky's Bohdan Corporation.
In February 2019, an investigation by Bihus.Info connected Hladkovsky's son, Ihor, to an extensive corruption scheme in Ukraine's defense industry.