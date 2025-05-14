EU agrees on 17th package of Russia sanctions, source says

Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.
The blockade ended at 10:30 p.m. local time. Truck traffic in both directions is now moving as usual, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard's statement.
Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front, the Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to attend the talks there.
The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said that the new pontiff had a phone call with Zelensky on Monday, during which the pope expressed willingness to facilitate meetings between global leaders and vowed to support efforts for "a just and lasting peace."
"Contrary to Kremlin narratives, time is not on Russia’s side," reads a new report from the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics (SITE).
In an interview with French broadcaster TF1 on May 13, Macron discussed new Russia sanctions and stationing French nuclear weapons in other European countries as a deterrent against Russia.
Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ukrainian band Ziferblat passed the Eurovision semi-finals on May 13, qualifying Ukraine for the grand final on May 17.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov will likely represent Russia.
The move follows Ukraine's ratification of the minerals agreement, deepening U.S.-Ukraine economic ties and signaling expanded U.S. involvement in Ukraine's long-term recovery.
EU agrees on 17th package of Russia sanctions, source says
The EU on May 14 agreed on its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, a senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Kyiv Independent.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, and 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.
Russia has been using the shadow fleet to avoid Western sanctions and ship out its oil above the G7-imposed price cap. European countries have also linked the fleet to espionage and sabotage operations.
The new set of steps further includes measures targeting Russia's hybrid operations, namely establishing the legal basis for countering propaganda outlets or vessels and entities involved in the sabotage of underwater cables, airports, or servers.
"So, you can see the direction we are going. In addition to 'traditional' sectoral and individual sanctions, we are broadening and more actively using other sanctions to hit Russia where we see the threats or where they aim to bypass the existing sanctions," the source said.
The EU will also sanction more than 20 entities and individuals disseminating disinformation, and 20 judges and prosecutors involved in legal cases against two Russian oppositionists, Vladimir Kara-Murza and late Alexei Navalny.
Brussels is further imposing a ban on chemicals used in missile production.
Talks on the 17th package began shortly after the EU adopted the 16th package on Feb. 24. The last package targeted the shadow fleet, financial institutions, entities involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland have pledged to impose additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.