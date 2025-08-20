Ukraine's ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi denies running presidential campaign from London

A media adviser to Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Aug. 20 denied reports that the former top general is preparing a presidential campaign team in London.

Oksana Torop, who previously worked as a journalist with the BBC's Ukrainian service, said that claims published earlier in the day that Zaluzhnyi was forming a campaign team were untrue.

"There is no talk of any campaign headquarters," Torop told NV. "Valerii Zaluzhnyi has stated his position more than once, and as far as I know, it has not changed: while the war continues, we need to work to preserve the country, not think about elections."

U.S. journalist Katie Livingston wrote on X on Aug. 19 that Zaluzhnyi had already set up a campaign staff in London, with Torop responsible for media strategy.

"A source close to the budding campaign tells me his HQ is already active in London, and recruitment is underway. This isn't just speculation," Livingston claimed.

Ukraine cannot hold elections while martial law remains in place due to the ongoing war with Russia. Still, speculation has persisted about Zaluzhnyi's political future, as well as around election preparations in the country for when and if there is a peace deal that allows for them.

The ex-commander-in-chief, who was dismissed in February 2024 and later appointed ambassador to the U.K., is widely seen as a potential challenger to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zaluzhnyi remains Ukraine's most trusted public figure, according to a poll released July 9 by the Rating Sociological Group. The survey found that 73% of Ukrainians trust him, compared with 67% for Zelensky and 56% for military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.