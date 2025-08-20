Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine's ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi denies running presidential campaign from London

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ukraine's ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi denies running presidential campaign from London
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., looks around the exhibition at The Tank Museum on April 03, 2025, in Bovington, Dorset. (Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

A media adviser to Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Aug. 20 denied reports that the former top general is preparing a presidential campaign team in London.

Oksana Torop, who previously worked as a journalist with the BBC's Ukrainian service, said that claims published earlier in the day that Zaluzhnyi was forming a campaign team were untrue.

"There is no talk of any campaign headquarters," Torop told NV. "Valerii Zaluzhnyi has stated his position more than once, and as far as I know, it has not changed: while the war continues, we need to work to preserve the country, not think about elections."

U.S. journalist Katie Livingston wrote on X on Aug. 19 that Zaluzhnyi had already set up a campaign staff in London, with Torop responsible for media strategy.

"A source close to the budding campaign tells me his HQ is already active in London, and recruitment is underway. This isn't just speculation," Livingston claimed.

Ukraine cannot hold elections while martial law remains in place due to the ongoing war with Russia. Still, speculation has persisted about Zaluzhnyi's political future, as well as around election preparations in the country for when and if there is a peace deal that allows for them.

The ex-commander-in-chief, who was dismissed in February 2024 and later appointed ambassador to the U.K., is widely seen as a potential challenger to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zaluzhnyi remains Ukraine's most trusted public figure, according to a poll released July 9 by the Rating Sociological Group. The survey found that 73% of Ukrainians trust him, compared with 67% for Zelensky and 56% for military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Did Zelensky wear a suit? President’s outfit at White House meeting sparks fresh debate
All eyes were on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s outfit as he arrived at the White House to meet President Donald Trump, months after his previous Washington visit sparked controversy — in part over what he wore. American officials reportedly even asked the Ukrainian side whether Zelensky would wear a suit for the meeting this week, following scrutiny over his choice not to wear one during the now-infamous Oval Office showdown in February. When Zelensky stepped out of the car, greeted by Trump
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
WarUkraineElections in UkraineElectionsValerii ZaluzhnyiVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 20
Show More

Editors' Picks