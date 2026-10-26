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Most Ukrainians see anti-corruption progress despite scandals, poll finds

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by Kateryna Denisova
Most Ukrainians see anti-corruption progress despite scandals, poll finds
Protesters hold placards during rally against law that restricts independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions on July 23, 2025. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Around 55% of Ukrainians believe genuine efforts are being made to fight corruption and that progress is being achieved, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on Oct. 26.

The findings come amid persistent public concern over corruption, which remains one of Ukraine's most pressing issues even as the country nears the fifth year of Russia's full-scale invasion. A string of high-profile scandals has implicated top officials and allies of President Volodymyr Zelensky over the past year.

KIIS asked respondents how they viewed the media reports on corruption scandals. While 55% said the reports pointed to genuine efforts to tackle corruption and positive developments, 41% said Ukraine was "hopelessly corrupt," seeing no signs of progress.

The remaining 4% were undecided.

The share of respondents who saw progress fell slightly from 57% in December 2025, while the share who viewed Ukraine as "hopelessly corrupt" rose from 35%.

The recent survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,031 adults across all regions of Ukraine except for areas under Russian occupation, between Oct. 8 and 26.

A separate KIIS poll published earlier this fall found that 72% of Ukrainians believe the level of corruption has increased since Russia launched its all-out war. Only 6% said it has decreased.

Corruption was also the most frequently cited concern, named by 50% of respondents, followed by Russia's mass missile and drone attacks at 40%.

The same poll found that 72% of Ukrainians believe Zelensky bears personal political responsibility for corruption among his associates.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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