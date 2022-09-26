Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine’s Air Force reports shooting down 4 Iranian-made drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 27, 2022 12:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command “South” destroyed four Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones near Odesa on Sept. 26.

Earlier today, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Russia is trying to save money by replacing high-precision missiles with Iranian drones. According to Ihnat, Iran could have sold "several hundred" kamikaze drones to Russia.

On Sept. 23, Russia used Iranian Shahed-136 drones for the first time in Ukraine to attack Odesa from the sea, killing two people and injuring two.

Ukraine responded the next day by depriving the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine of his accreditation and reducing the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv.

In July, the White House reported that Russia was looking to buy hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at that time that Iran was also planning to train Russians in using the drones.

Comments

6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
