externalUkraine strips Iranian ambassador of title amid provision of drones to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 24, 2022 5:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Because Iran has supplied Russia with drones, Ukraine has “decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv,” the government statement read. The message was reportedly given to the acting ambassador, as the permanent envoy is not in Ukraine.

