Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of title amid provision of drones to Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
September 24, 2022 5:17 pm
Because Iran has supplied Russia with drones, Ukraine has “decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation and also to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv,” the government statement read. The message was reportedly given to the acting ambassador, as the permanent envoy is not in Ukraine.
