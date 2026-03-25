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Ukraine's air defense downs 97% of Russian kamikaze drones in rare mass daytime strike

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by Chris York
Ukraine's air defense downs 97% of Russian kamikaze drones in rare mass daytime strike
Illustrative image: Fragments of Shahed drones are found at the sites of Russian strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi / Ukrinform / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukrainian air defenses downed 97% of the drones launched by Russia in a rare mass daytime strike on March 24, the Air Force reported.

Of the 556 drones used in the attack, 541 were shot down or suppressed.

"All possible means of air defense were involved in repelling the air attack — manned aviation, anti-aircraft drones, electronic warfare and ground-based air defense," the Air Force said in a post on social media.

While nighttime mass Russian drone strikes are an almost nightly occurrence, daytime assaults are far less common and are unheard of in the numbers seen on March 24.

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Fifteen drones struck cities right across the country.

Article image
The size of Shahed-136/Geran-2 attack drones (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In Lviv, at least 32 people were injured after drones struck civilian areas, according to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ivano-Frankivsk, another regional capital in western Ukraine, was also targeted with Russian drones, killing two people.

Explosions were also reported in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi.

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Russia continues to carry out large-scale drone attacks on Ukraine on a near-daily basis, with estimated averages of 150 to 200 drones launched per day. Ukrainian officials previously reported a record strike involving 728 drones and decoys in July 2025.

Kyiv has developed extensive expertise in countering Shahed-type attack drones since Russia began using them in 2022, expertise it's been keen to export to countries facing the threat of drones as a result of the U.S. war with Iran.

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Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

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