Another Russian Baltic Sea port in flames as Ukrainian drones strike Ust-Luga terminal

Russia’s Leningrad Oblast came under a large-scale drone attack overnight on March 25, sparking a fire at the oil terminal of Ust-Luga, regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

Russian authorities claimed that air defense systems shot down 56 drones over the region. Emergency crews were working to extinguish the fire at the port, Drozdenko said, adding that preliminary reports indicated no casualties.

According to an unnamed source cited by Reuters, the port area was quickly closed off, with several oil storage tanks set alight.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

The attack also disrupted air traffic, with Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspending operations.

Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest ports on the Baltic Sea and a major hub for exporting crude oil and petroleum products. Located west of St Petersburg in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, far from Ukraine’s border, the port plays an important role in generating revenue for the state budget.

Earlier, on March 22, a separate drone attack in the Leningrad region sparked a fire at the port of Primorsk after a fuel tank was damaged, Drozdenko said, adding that personnel were evacuated. Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil-loading port on the Baltic Sea and the endpoint of the Baltic Pipeline System, making it a key hub for the country’s energy exports.

Kyiv has not commented on the reported attacks. Ukraine rarely confirms responsibility for strikes on Russian territory, though it has previously said such operations target military and energy infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.