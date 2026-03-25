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Another Russian Baltic Sea port in flames as Ukrainian drones strike Ust-Luga terminal

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by Olena Goncharova
Another Russian Baltic Sea port in flames as Ukrainian drones strike Ust-Luga terminal
A screenshot from a video posted to Telegram showing a large fire at the Ust-Luga oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast, Russia, on the morning of March 25, 2026. (Telegram)

Russia’s Leningrad Oblast came under a large-scale drone attack overnight on March 25, sparking a fire at the oil terminal of Ust-Luga, regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

Russian authorities claimed that air defense systems shot down 56 drones over the region. Emergency crews were working to extinguish the fire at the port, Drozdenko said, adding that preliminary reports indicated no casualties.

According to an unnamed source cited by Reuters, the port area was quickly closed off, with several oil storage tanks set alight.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

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The attack also disrupted air traffic, with Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspending operations.

Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest ports on the Baltic Sea and a major hub for exporting crude oil and petroleum products. Located west of St Petersburg in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, far from Ukraine’s border, the port plays an important role in generating revenue for the state budget.

Earlier, on March 22, a separate drone attack in the Leningrad region sparked a fire at the port of Primorsk after a fuel tank was damaged, Drozdenko said, adding that personnel were evacuated. Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil-loading port on the Baltic Sea and the endpoint of the Baltic Pipeline System, making it a key hub for the country’s energy exports.

Kyiv has not commented on the reported attacks. Ukraine rarely confirms responsibility for strikes on Russian territory, though it has previously said such operations target military and energy infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.

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The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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