Ukraine working on alternatives to US intelligence, defense minister says

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information on U.S. intelligence-sharing restrictions but is already exploring alternatives, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 6, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

"We are already working on alternatives, including requesting (assistance) from Germany if necessary," Umerov said at a press conference in Berlin, following talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Washington cut off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv on March 5, following its decision to freeze all military aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine on U.S. terms.

The intelligence cutoff threatens Ukraine's ability to track Russian military movements and detect aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Reports suggest the U.S. may have also prohibited allies like the U.K. from passing on intelligence obtained through American sources. U.S. officials have indicated the pause could be temporary and contingent on progress toward peace talks.

France has continued to provide military intelligence to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on March 6, according to BFM TV.

European leaders are expected to discuss additional support for Ukraine and increased defense spending at an EU summit in Brussels on March 6.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels for the emergency meeting, which was convened to address Europe's security strategy amid growing concerns over Washington's shifting foreign policy.