The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, War, Russia, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Germany, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Ukraine working on alternatives to US intelligence, defense minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 6, 2025 7:14 PM 2 min read
Rustem Umerov stands in the Ukrainian parliament during voting on his nomination as the Ukrainian defense minister in Kyiv on Sept. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information on U.S. intelligence-sharing restrictions but is already exploring alternatives, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 6, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

"We are already working on alternatives, including requesting (assistance) from Germany if necessary," Umerov said at a press conference in Berlin, following talks with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Washington cut off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv on March 5, following its decision to freeze all military aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine on U.S. terms.

The intelligence cutoff threatens Ukraine's ability to track Russian military movements and detect aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Reports suggest the U.S. may have also prohibited allies like the U.K. from passing on intelligence obtained through American sources. U.S. officials have indicated the pause could be temporary and contingent on progress toward peace talks.

France has continued to provide military intelligence to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on March 6, according to BFM TV.

European leaders are expected to discuss additional support for Ukraine and increased defense spending at an EU summit in Brussels on March 6.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels for the emergency meeting, which was convened to address Europe's security strategy amid growing concerns over Washington's shifting foreign policy.

European air forces could protect Ukraine from Russian aerial strikes, experts suggest
According to the plan, developed by former British Air Force planners in cooperation with Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the protection zone would cover Ukraine’s three operational nuclear power plants, as well as the cities of Odesa and Lviv in Ukraine’s south and west.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

6:39 PM

China's envoy calls Trump's treatment of Europe 'appalling.'

"When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it's quite appalling," China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, said.
9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.