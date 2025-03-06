Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 8, injure 39 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least eight people and injured 39 others over the past day, regional authorities said on March 6.

Ukrainian forces downed 68 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, as well as two ballistic missiles of either the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Forty-three drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Russian forces struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile overnight, killing four people and injuring at least 30, including a child. A search and rescue operation is ongoing as of 9:40 am local time.

The missile strike also damaged 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural center, and 12 shops, the governor said.

A Russian drone strike on the city of Sumy killed one person, according to the Sumy regional military administration.

Two people suffered injuries as a result of a drone attack on Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Russian forces destroyed two houses and targeted an energy facility, he added.

One person was killed in the village of Novoolenivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A Russian drone attack near the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast set fire to a house and a car, killing a man and injuring a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and four others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.