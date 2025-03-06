The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kryvyi Rih, Sumy Oblast, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 8, injure 39 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova March 6, 2025 10:21 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on March 5, 2025. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least eight people and injured 39 others over the past day, regional authorities said on March 6.

Ukrainian forces downed 68 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, as well as two ballistic missiles of either the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Forty-three drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Russian forces struck a hotel in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile overnight, killing four people and injuring at least 30, including a child. A search and rescue operation is ongoing as of 9:40 am local time.

The missile strike also damaged 14 apartment buildings, a post office, almost two dozen cars, a cultural center, and 12 shops, the governor said.

A Russian drone strike on the city of Sumy killed one person, according to the Sumy regional military administration.

Two people suffered injuries as a result of a drone attack on Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Russian forces destroyed two houses and targeted an energy facility, he added.

One person was killed in the village of Novoolenivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A Russian drone attack near the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast set fire to a house and a car, killing a man and injuring a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 27 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and four others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Rubio labels Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine ‘proxy war’ between Washington, Moscow
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks echo Kremlin narratives. Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claimed the West is fighting Russia “with the hands of Ukrainians.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.