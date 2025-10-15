Hi, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,330 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Sixteen fuel tanks were damaged at the Morskoi Neftianoi Terminal in Russian-occupied Feodosia, Crimea, as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike earlier this week, Ukraine's General Staff said on Oct. 15.

​​A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed to the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 13 that drones had struck the facility in the city of Feodosia.

The fire it sparked was still visible on Oct. 14 from 25 kilometers away, local media reported. The General Staff said a "large-scale fire is ongoing on the territory of the enterprise."

The Oct. 13 strike was the second confirmed Ukrainian attack on the terminal in a week. The tanks reportedly survived a previous Ukrainian drone attack on the facility on Oct.6.

In the same overnight operation, Ukrainian Defense Forces also targeted a P-18 radar system near Krasna Poliana in occupied Crimea, a drone command post in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, and an ammunition depot near occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff added.

Delivery of Tomahawks to enhance Ukraine's ability to strike Russia, NATO top official says

Last updated 14:22 p.m. Kyiv time.

The delivery of Tomahawk long-range missiles will significantly enhance Ukraine's strike capabilities in its war against Russia, a senior NATO official said during a closed-door briefing with journalists on Oct. 15, according to European Pravda.

Despite Moscow's aggressive rhetoric, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed doubt that Russia would take any concrete action in response to the potential deliveries.

According to the source, Russia is expected to maintain its current narrative, including continued nuclear sabre-rattling.

UK supplies Ukraine with over 85,000 drones in 6 months

Last updated 1:53 p.m. Kyiv time

The U.K. has delivered more than 85,000 drones to Ukraine in the first half of this year, according to a statement published on the U.K. government's website on Oct. 14.

As part of its defense support, the U.K. has invested 600 million pounds (nearly $800 million) in drone production for Ukraine in 2025. This includes tens of thousands of FPV (first-person-view) drones designed for frontline use.

Ukraine and the U.K. are also jointly developing Octopus interceptor drones. Once production is fully underway, Kyiv is expected to receive "thousands" of these drones each month, the statement read.

Russia launched 3 more massive strikes on Ukraine's gas facilities over last week, Naftogaz says

Last updated 12:51 p.m. Kyiv time

Russia struck a combined heat and power plant and launched three massive attacks on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure over the last week, Serhii Koretskyi, the CEO of Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz, said on Facebook on Oct. 15.

Russian missiles and drones damaged gas infrastructure in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts while drones hit the plant, as Moscow steps up its attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and temperatures drop.

The new wave of attacks comes days after Russian strikes on Oct. 3 and 5 wiped out around 60% of Ukraine's gas production.



"Russian terrorists are committing new acts of terrorism, aimed solely at depriving Ukraine of gas, heat, and light this winter," Koretskyi wrote, adding that the company will "restore everything."



Ukraine is currently reaching out to partners for further air defense, energy equipment, and funding for gas imports. The embattled country needs at least 13.2 billion cubic meters in its gas storage facilities for the winter, and could seek imports from the U.S. and Norway.

Zelensky transfers Odesa mayor's powers to newly created military administration, appoints its head

Last updated 12:14 p.m. Kyiv time

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor, as the head of the newly formed Odesa Military Administration on Oct. 15, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

The move came a day after Zelensky stripped the tainted Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship, effectively pushing him out of office.

Ukraine's Security Service has confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Zelensky revoked Ukrainian citizenship of Trukhanov, ballet dancer Serhii Polunin, and former Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov.

All three were accused of having Russian citizenship.

Trukhanov denies the allegations and promised to challenge the decision in court.

Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv Oblast as Russian forces advance near Kupiansk

Last updated 12:58 p.m. Kyiv time

Authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have expanded the mandatory evacuation zone for families with children in the Kupiansk district amid intensified Russian assaults, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 14.

The decision mandates the forced evacuation of families from 40 settlements across the area. In total, 601 children from 409 families are to be relocated to safer areas.

"This decision comes in response to the deteriorating security situation near Kupiansk," Syniehubov said.

On Oct. 15, the military monitoring group DeepState reported that Russian forces had captured the village of Myrne in Kupiansk district and were advancing toward the nearby village of Ivanivka.

7 killed, 29 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven people have been killed and 29 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 15.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 86 out of the 113 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Twenty-six drone strikes were recorded at 11 locations. Debris from the drones was recorded at a single site.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 15, including a child, over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person in the town of Dobropillia and another in the village of Raiske. Three people were also injured in the town of Kostiantynivka and one in Raiske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 75-year-old woman was killed in a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone strike against the city of Nikopol, while a 19-year-old man was injured in an attack against the city of Pavlohrad, the local authorities reported.

In Sumy Oblast, six people suffered injuries due to Russian attacks over the past day, according to the local military administration. Over the course of a single day, Russian forces struck the Ukrainian border region 40 times, targeting 23 settlements.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted five settlements over the past day, injuring a 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in the village of Nechvolodivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 649 strikes on 16 settlements in the region, according to the local authorities.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,126,220 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,126,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 15.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,259 tanks, 23,347 armored fighting vehicles, 64,329 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,671 artillery systems, 1,520 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,227 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 70,021 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.