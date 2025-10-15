Russian internet provider 'impoverished by 66 million rubles' after Ukrainian cyberattack, HUR source claims

A cyberattack carried out by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) caused over 66 million rubles (approximately $800,000) in damages to Orion Telecom, one of the largest internet providers in Siberia, a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the provider itself reported the losses in a complaint submitted to Russian police following the attack. The company also admitted that the cyber operation led to a leak of users’ personal data.

"One of the largest Siberian Internet providers, Orion Telecom, was immediately impoverished by 66 million rubles as a result of a special operation by the HUR MO cyber corps," the source said.

As a result, Orion Telecom has requested Russian authorities to launch a criminal investigation into the incident. Under Russian law, the provider could face an additional fine of up to 15 million rubles for the data breach.

The cyberattack was reportedly carried out on June 12, Russia Day, when Orion Telecom’s infrastructure was temporarily paralyzed. The provider was the sole internet operator in at least one closed city specializing in uranium extraction, which lost connection entirely.

HUR claims that Orion Telecom’s infrastructure was actively used by Russian security services in operations related to Russia`s war in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.