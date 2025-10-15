Germany pledges over $2.3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, including Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Oct. 15 during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.

The package will include advanced air defense systems, precision-guided weapons, and ammunition.

"You can count on Germany. We will continue and expand our support for Ukraine. With new contracts, Germany will provide additional support amounting to over 2 billion euros," Pistorius said.

The new aid package aims to address several of Ukraine’s military needs as Russia intensifies air and missile strikes across the country. It will include Patriot air defense interceptors, radar systems, precision-guided artillery, rockets, and ammunition, Pistorius said.

Germany will also deliver two additional IRIS-T air defense systems, accompanied by a large number of guided missiles and shoulder-fired air defense weapons. Anti-tank weapons, small arms, and secure communications systems are also expected to be part of the delivery.

Pistorius said Germany would further deepen its partnership with Ukraine’s defense sector. He announced plans to modernize previously delivered weapons and extend their operational lifespan, as well as to expand cooperation between German and Ukrainian defense industries.

Of the total amount, Germany will contribute $500 million to a NATO initiative supplying Ukraine with critically needed U.S.-made weapons, the alliance announced on Aug. 13.

The support will come through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, which coordinates funding for Kyiv's most urgent battlefield needs.