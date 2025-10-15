KI logo
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Politics

Zelensky transfers Odesa mayor's powers to newly created military administration, appoints its head

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky transfers Odesa mayor's powers to newly created military administration, appoints its head
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak is participating in a search and rescue effort at an apartment block hit by a Russian missile in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, on June 28, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor, as the head of the newly formed Odesa Military Administration on Oct. 15, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

The move came a day after Zelensky stripped the tainted Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship, effectively pushing him out of office.

Ukraine's Security Service has confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Zelensky revoked Ukrainian citizenship of Trukhanov, ballet dancer Serhii Polunin, and former Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov.

All three were accused of having Russian citizenship.

Trukhanov denies the allegations and promised to challenge the decision in court.

Loss or termination of Ukrainian citizenship can serve as grounds for removing a person from office, including an elected one, according to the law. In such a case, the mayor's duties are transferred to the city council secretary — a position currently held by Ihor Koval, a representative of Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

In his Oct. 15 evening address, Zelensky confirmed he would appoint a head of the military administration, saying that Odesa "deserves greater protection and stronger support." A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that Lysak will take the position.

General Lysak has built career in Ukraine's Security Service. Following the start of Russia's all-out war, Lysak was appointed to a number of posts in different Ukrainian regions. He has served as the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast since February 2023.

Zelensky strips tainted Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship, effectively pushes him out of office
Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include comments from the Odesa mayor. President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship after years of allegations that he possessed a Russian passport. “The presence of Russian citizenship has been confirmed for certain individuals. The decree has been signed,” the president said on Oct. 14, not naming the Odesa mayor by name. The decision would effectively oust Trukhanov from his post. The mayor sa
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
Odesa OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastWarVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, covering Ukrainian domestic politics and social issues. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as a news editor following four years at the NV media outlet. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She was also a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks