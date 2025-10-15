Zelensky transfers Odesa mayor's powers to newly created military administration, appoints its head

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor, as the head of the newly formed Odesa Military Administration on Oct. 15, according to a decree published on the presidential website.

The move came a day after Zelensky stripped the tainted Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship, effectively pushing him out of office.

Ukraine's Security Service has confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Zelensky revoked Ukrainian citizenship of Trukhanov, ballet dancer Serhii Polunin, and former Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov.

All three were accused of having Russian citizenship.

Trukhanov denies the allegations and promised to challenge the decision in court.

Loss or termination of Ukrainian citizenship can serve as grounds for removing a person from office, including an elected one, according to the law. In such a case, the mayor's duties are transferred to the city council secretary — a position currently held by Ihor Koval, a representative of Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

In his Oct. 15 evening address, Zelensky confirmed he would appoint a head of the military administration, saying that Odesa "deserves greater protection and stronger support." A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that Lysak will take the position.

General Lysak has built career in Ukraine's Security Service. Following the start of Russia's all-out war, Lysak was appointed to a number of posts in different Ukrainian regions. He has served as the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast since February 2023.