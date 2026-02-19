Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian oil depot in Pskov Oblast, hits Belgorod with missiles

Key developments on Feb. 19:

Ukraine reportedly struck an oil depot in Russia's Pskov Oblast and launched missiles at the Russian city of Belgorod, causing power outages in parts of the city, local authorities and Telegram news channel Exilenova+ said overnight on Feb. 19.

"Unfortunately, there's been another massive missile attack on energy facilities in the city of Belgorod. There are major damages. We can see that there's a partial loss of electricity and heat, so we're currently investigating," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed late on Feb. 18.

The city is located just 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Explosions and fire were reported overnight on Feb. 19 at an oil depot in the town of Velikiye Luki in northwestern Russia's Pskov Oblast, according to Telegram news channel Exilenova+.

A source from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent that the oil depot attack in Velikiye Luki was carried out by the "Alpha" unmanned aerial vehicles unit, which successfully navigated the facility's anti-drone defenses.

"Such operations are an element of systematic weakening of the military potential of the Russian Federation," the SBU source said.

The United States is pressing allies not to invite Ukraine to formal meetings at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8, Politico reported on Feb. 19, citing four Alliance diplomats.

The reported move would limit Kyiv's role at a key gathering of NATO leaders.

According to the diplomats, the U.S. also opposes the invitation of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. The five countries may instead take part in lower-level side events.

A NATO spokesperson did not deny the reporting in comments to the Kyiv Independent.

"We will communicate on participation of partners at the Summit in due course," the spokesperson said.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

NATO also reportedly plans to scrap its traditional public forum — a parallel platform that typically brings together leaders, defense experts, and officials for panel discussions.

Diplomats cited by Politico said indirect pressure from the U.S. likely played a role in the decision.

One diplomat described the move to the outlet as "very harmful," warning it could weaken efforts to build public support for NATO's activities and increased defense spending.

The summit in Ankara will mark the second time Turkey hosts NATO leaders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has attended every NATO summit since the start of Russia's all-out war, joining in person in 2023 in Vilnius, 2024 in Washington, and 2025 in The Hague, and virtually in 2022.

In 2025, Zelensky was not invited to the main leaders' session. During his visit to The Hague, he held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials.

Moldovan police said on Feb. 19 they had launched a joint investigation with Ukrainian authorities into an alleged plot to assassinate several "public figures" in Ukraine, claiming the operation was directed by Russian special services.

The case adds to a series of investigations across Europe into alleged Russian-linked operations targeting Ukrainian officials since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Authorities said investigative measures began at 6 a.m. local time as part of a joint investigation team involving Moldovan police and Ukrainian law enforcement.

"We will return with further details after the completion of the procedural actions," the agency said.

Officials provided no further details on the suspected targets or the plot's stage.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating assassination attempts and sabotage operations inside the country.

Sweden has announced a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine focused on bolstering air defenses, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Feb. 19.

"The single largest item in the support package is Sweden’s initiative to support Ukraine with advanced short-range air defence capability," it said.

"This air defence capability is designed modularly with gun and missile systems, interceptors, electronic warfare systems, active and passive sensors, and command and control systems."

Although the name of the system wasn't included in the press release, recent statements from Sweden have mentioned the Tridon air defense systems developed by BAE Systems Bofors.

The Tridon is a self-propelled and remotely controlled 40 mm anti-aircraft artillery gun, which its manufacturer says can combat "drones and cruise missiles, to aircraft and armoured vehicles." It first entered service in 2022.

A shortage of air defense missiles has left some Ukrainian air defense systems empty at times amid the threat of further Russian attacks, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force's communications department, said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on Feb. 2.

With the onset of winter, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in an effort to plunge the country into a nationwide blackout.

The package also includes procurement of ammunition, including long-range artillery shells, various types of 40 mm air defence ammunition, and 12 cm grenade launcher ammunition, as well as "an expansion of a cooperation project with Ukraine on long-range drones."