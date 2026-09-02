Ukraine war latest: Russian attacks hit Kyiv for 7th consecutive day, at least 13 injured

Key developments on Sept. 2:

Russian drones strike central Kyiv, at least 13 injured

Shootout between SBU and HUR in Kyiv during investigation of Russian FSB plot

Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces commander

Ukraine strikes Russian depots, confirms MiG-29, Ka-27 destroyed in earlier attacks

Zelensky announces new air alert system as Russia strikes Kyiv for seventh consecutive day

At least 13 people have been injured after Russian drones struck central Kyiv on the morning of Sept. 2, damaging a university, a residential building, and a medical facility, authorities reported.

The strikes come amid the seventh consecutive day of almost uninterrupted Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Russia struck the National University of Food Technology in Kyiv, according to Education Minister Andrii Butenko.



According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 160 students were in shelters when the drone struck the university and none were injured. A six-story residential building and a medical facility in Shevchenkivskyi district were also damaged, while earlier a fire was reported at an "educational institution" in Holosiivskyi district, local authorities reported.

In a post on social media, Zelensky condemned the attacks and called for support from Ukraine's international allies.

"Each of our partners knows what is necessary: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and significant intensification of defense industries," he said.

read also Russia pledges support to Iran amid war with US

Shootout between SBU and HUR in Kyiv during investigation of Russian FSB plot



A shootout between two branches of Ukraine's security services broke out on the morning of Sept. 2 during an investigation into an alleged Russian terrorist plot against a Russian opposition figure.

Earlier, a source in Ukraine's Defense Forces told the Kyiv Independent that the target of the plot was Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) that fights alongside Kyiv.

Kaplunov had been in Ukraine for Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 24 but was "abducted by unknown individuals in the courtyard of his home," the RVC wrote on Telegram on Sept. 1.

As authorities announced that the alleged plot had been thwarted, reports of a shootout in Kyiv began to emerge.

According to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) officers were attacked by "one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine" while conducting an investigation into the alleged plot.

"During the investigative actions in the proceedings regarding the terrorist act of the FSB of the Russian Federation, an armed attack occurred on SBU officers," it said in a post on Telegram.

"During the cessation of armed resistance, law enforcement officers used weapons," it added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky later called the incident "an absolutely disgraceful situation" involving SBU and HUR units and said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and the State Bureau of Investigation would determine what happened..

The president said those responsible must be held accountable, including through possible personnel decisions by the heads of the security services and internal investigations by both agencies.

Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces commander



President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Sviatoslav Zaiets commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, replacing Hennadii Shapovalov, according to a decree signed on Sept. 2.

Zaiets previously served as commander of the 20th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and was an active service member when Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2014.

Zaiets, then commander of the reconnaissance company of the 25th Airborne Brigade, was training in Crimea when Russia occupied the peninsula. He refused to accept the conditions imposed by the Russian occupying forces, and managed to withdraw his unit to mainland Ukraine, according to news outlet Army FM.

His subordinates and peers described Zaiets as a modern officer with a good understanding of the digitalization and robotization of modern warfare, according to Hromadske.

Shapovalov had served as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces since June 19, 2025.

The decree signed by Zelensky gave no reasons for Shapovalov's dismissal.

Ukraine strikes Russian depots, confirms MiG-29, Ka-27 destroyed in earlier attacks



Ukraine's General Staff on Sept. 2 said that Ukrainian forces successfully struck a series of Russian military targets overnight, and confirmed two Russian aircraft losses from previous strikes.

Ukrainian forces hit an ammunition depot in Volodymyrivka and a logistics depot used by a Russian unit in Ocheretyne, both in occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

In another Ukrainian strike on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit a concentration of weapons and military equipment, the General Staff said.

Ukraine has been routinely using mid-range drones to strike Russian targets at operational depth behind the front — typically defined as between 25 and 200 kilometers (15 and 124 miles) from the front lines — for well over a year, with air defense systems, command centers, and ammunition dumps all being targeted.

The military also confirmed that Ukraine destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter on Aug. 30 near Yeysk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, as well as a MiG-29 fighter jet on Aug. 27 at Millerovo air base in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation fighter jet designed in the Soviet Union, meant to establish air superiority and provide frontline air defense. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces use the fighter jet in their air forces.

The Kamov Ka-27 helicopter is a military helicopter that was originally designed and built for the Soviet Navy, primarily used for naval reconnaissance and anti-submarine measures.

Zelensky announces new air alert system as Russia strikes Kyiv for seventh consecutive day



Ukraine will change how air raid alerts operate amid relentless Russian drone strikes on Kyiv for the seventh consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 2.

Currently, a single air raid alert is used for any type of aerial threat in a particular region.

Under the new plan, alerts will be divided into red and yellow levels. The yellow level corresponds to incoming drones, whereas the red level indicates threats from missiles, including ballistic missiles, and massive combined attacks, according to Zelensky.

For each threat level, the air raid alert sirens will sound a different signal. The warnings should also be more localized according to the area of the threat, Zelensky added.

The measures are intended to give people in Ukraine greater predictability and clearer guidance on how to respond to different threats, Zelensky said.

During a yellow alert, public transport in Kyiv will be altered, but not stopped, with some metro lines working partially or fully, and curfew restrictions will also be revised, according to Zelensky.



