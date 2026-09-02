Ukraine thwarts FSB plot against Russian opposition figure Stepan Kaplunov, source says

Ukraine thwarted an alleged Russian terrorist plot against Russian opposition figure Stepan Kaplunov, a source in Ukraine's Defense Forces told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 2.

Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) that fights alongside Kyiv, was in Ukraine for Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 24.

On Sept. 1, the RVC wrote on Telegram that Kaplunov had been "abducted by unknown individuals in the courtyard of his home."

In a post on Telegram on Sept. 2, Ukraine's Security Service said that it, alongside Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), had "prevented a terrorist attack that the (Russia's Security Service) FSB of the Russian Federation was preparing against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement."

The source in Ukraine's Defense Forces confirmed Kaplunov's identity to the Kyiv Independent. His current whereabouts and condition are not publicly known.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing, according to the SBU, which did not release further details.

Russia has repeatedly recruited Ukrainians to gather intelligence, help coordinate attacks, and even assist in attempted assassinations.

On Aug. 26, it was announced Ukraine's National Police and SBU prevented an FSB plot to assassinate the head of a defense company in Kyiv.

Recruitment methods include financial incentives, coercion, and blackmail. Vulnerable groups may be drawn in by online "easy money" schemes, while those in occupied territories or with relatives held as prisoners of war (POW) may face pressure or threats.