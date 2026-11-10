Ukraine war latest: Rubio says security guarantees for Ukraine must also be acceptable to Russia

Key developments on Nov. 10:

Security guarantees for Ukraine must also be acceptable to Russia, Rubio says

Russia planning strikes on Ukraine's food industry, military intelligence source says

Russian forces seek to isolate Zaporizhzhia by striking bridges, dams, Ukrainian commander says

Russian companies seek foreign data center capacity after Ukrainian strikes

Ukrainian strikes cut Russia's oil refining capacity by 30%, Reuters reports

Poland to transfer 2 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, Polish official says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any post-war security guarantees for Ukraine would need to be acceptable to Russia, stressing that such arrangements would be essential to reaching a negotiated settlement to end the war.

"I don't think we've settled on a final concrete plan on that, what it looked like," Rubio told reporters on Nov. 9 when asked whether Washington was considering NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine.

"I think concepts have been discussed about what security guarantees could look like post-conflict. And the reason why that topic remains in the headlines is because I think it'll be key to ultimately being able to end the war... is an understanding that Ukraine will feel secure after the war," he said.

"And obviously, it has to be something that Russia agrees to as well in order for it to work," Rubio added.

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The secretary of state reiterated that security guarantees would be critical for Kyiv to accept a potential peace agreement.

Asked whether the United States could formalize such guarantees through a treaty, Rubio did not rule out the possibility.

"I mean, potentially, but I don't know if that's, we've discussed it at that level of detail yet," he said, pointing to the difficulties of securing Senate approval for treaties.

The remarks come ahead of U.S.-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Nov. 10–11. The Kremlin has said it will send senior diplomats and military officials to the negotiations.

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Russia planning strikes on Ukraine's food industry, military intelligence source says

Russia is preparing strikes against food industry facilities across Ukraine, including Ukrainian-owned and foreign-owned businesses, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, Russian forces are planning to target grain storage and processing facilities, including grain elevators and warehouses, sunflower oil and other vegetable oil production facilities, dairy plants, meat processing plants, poultry farms, and other food industry enterprises.

The source said Moscow aims to destabilize Ukraine's food security and cause significant economic damage.

Russia also plans to accompany the strikes with an information campaign aimed at demoralizing Ukrainian society, according to the source.

The attacks are intended to reduce Ukraine's foreign currency earnings from agricultural exports while increasing Russia's share of global agricultural exports, particularly to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, the source said.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's food supply chains in recent months. In August, Russian strikes hit distribution centers belonging to major supermarket chains, including Silpo and Novus, leaving some Kyiv stores with empty shelves and shortages of everyday products such as vegetables, dairy, and meat.

Russian forces seek to isolate Zaporizhzhia by striking bridges, dams, Ukrainian commander says

Russian forces are striking bridges and dams with guided aerial bombs as part of efforts to impose a logistical blockade on Zaporizhzhia, potentially paving the way for an advance toward the city of Dnipro, the commander of Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps, Yevhen Lasiychuk, said in an interview published on Nov. 10.

The threat to Zaporizhzhia is developing along two axes, Lasiychuk told Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda: the Orikhiv direction from the south and the Huliaipole direction from the east.

The developments come amid growing pressure on Ukraine's defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, around 75% of which is occupied by Russian forces, according to DeepState territorial data, cited by Visua.

Russia may be seeking to open another axis of advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, potentially forcing Kyiv to divert troops from Donetsk Oblast, Lasiychuk said, where Russia has struggled to advance against Ukraine's heavily fortified cities.

Russian companies seek foreign data center capacity after Ukrainian strikes

Russian companies are increasingly seeking capacity at data centers abroad, especially over the past month, Russian state-controlled media outlet Kommersant reported on Nov. 10.

Demand for foreign data center capacity, particularly for facilities in Kazakhstan, has risen noticeably, Yevgeny Svidersky, vice president of cloud services at ITGlobal.com, told Kommersant.

While some Russian companies have already begun migrating services abroad, others are seeking foreign data centers solely to back up their existing infrastructure, Kommersant reported.

The shift comes amid an exchange of data center strikes by Russia and Ukraine, triggered by Russia's latest campaign to damage Ukraine's economy and make civilian life harder.

Ukrainian strikes cut Russia's oil refining capacity by 30%, Reuters reports

Renewed Ukrainian drone attacks since late October have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by around 30%, Reuters reported on Nov. 10, citing two industry sources. The sources estimate that actual crude processing might have fallen by about 200,000 tons per day to 700,000 tons per day.

Over the past week, Ukrainian attacks disrupted operations or caused emergency situations at nine of Russia's 35 major refineries, according to Reuters. The facilities affected by strikes have a combined daily processing capacity of around 300,000 metric tons per day, or 2.2 million barrels, compared with Russia's total primary refining capacity of approximately 930,000 tons per day, Reuters said.

The affected facilities include refineries in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, and the Volga region. On Nov. 9, a Ukrainian drone strike set fire to the Kirishi refinery in Leningrad Oblast, Russia's second-largest refinery, according to the regional governor. Elsewhere in Leningrad Oblast, debris from a Ukrainian drone fell on an apartment building in the town of Vsevolozhsk during the attack, killing a woman, the governor added.

The campaign follows a series of strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in October. On Oct. 30, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed attacks on three refineries and a gas-chemical complex. Ukrainian defense company Fire Point also said its drones had struck the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara Oblast that day.

The attacks come as Russia faces renewed pressure on its domestic fuel supply while continuing to export diesel abroad.

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Poland to transfer 2 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, Polish official says

Poland and Ukraine have signed an agreement to establish joint working groups on drone technology, while continuing negotiations on the potential transfer of two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Nov. 10.

Tomczyk wrote on X that an agreement establishing Polish-Ukrainian working groups on drone and anti-drone technologies was signed with Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Serhii Boyev.

"We are finalizing arrangements for the transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone and anti-drone technologies," Tomczyk added.

The announcement came during Tomczyk's visit to Kyiv alongside General Karol Domanowski, the first deputy chief of the Polish General Staff. The two sides also discussed further military cooperation and the security of both countries.

The proposed exchange comes after several months of negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw.