Russian forces seek to isolate Zaporizhzhia by striking bridges, dams, Ukrainian commander says

Russian forces are striking bridges and dams with guided aerial bombs as part of efforts to impose a logistical blockade on Zaporizhzhia, potentially paving the way for an advance toward the city of Dnipro, the commander of Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps, Yevhen Lasiychuk, said in an interview published on Nov. 10.

The threat to Zaporizhzhia is developing along two axes, Lasiychuk told Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda: the Orikhiv direction from the south and the Huliaipole direction from the east.

The developments come amid growing pressure on Ukraine's defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, around 75% of which is occupied by Russian forces, according to DeepState territorial data, cited by Visua.

Russia may be seeking to open another axis of advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, potentially forcing Kyiv to divert troops from Donetsk Oblast, Lasiychuk said, where Russia has struggled to advance against Ukraine's heavily fortified cities.

Around 50,000 Russian troops were deployed in the Huliaipole direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian activity is increasing, and the initial stage of the blockade is already underway, according to Lasiychuk.

The 7th Air Assault Corps reported on Nov. 8 that Russian assaults in the sector had tripled in October compared with September.

Lasiychuk said Russia wanted to establish a logistical blockade before bypassing Zaporizhzhia from the north and advancing towards Dnipro, another major city in southeastern Ukraine.

Losing Zaporizhzhia would be comparable to losing Donbas, Lasiychuk warned.