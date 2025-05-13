Ukraine war latest: Germany threatens 'significant tightening' of Russia sanctions ahead of Ukraine peace talks

Key developments on May 13:

The European Union is prepared to significantly tighten sanctions against Russia if no progress is made in ending the war in Ukraine this week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 13, Reuters reported.

The statement comes ahead of a potential meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on May 15.

Merz said EU leaders support Zelensky's diplomatic push for a ceasefire but warn of sweeping new sanctions if Putin refuses to engage seriously.

"We are waiting for Putin's agreement, and we agree that if there is no real progress this week, we want to work together at the European level for a significant tightening of sanctions," Merz said during a news conference.

An EU official told the Kyiv Independent that the bloc will unveil its next package of sanctions on May 14. The 17th round of EU measures could target additional sectors of Russia's economy, with new penalties reportedly focused on energy and financial markets.

The EU has imposed 16 sanctions packages since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting military suppliers, Russian state entities, and individuals involved in the war.

Merz warned that further concessions from Ukraine during negotiations would be unreasonable if Russia continues to attack civilian targets.

"I believe more compromise and more concessions are no longer reasonable," he said. "We support President Zelensky's efforts, but there must be a real effort from Russia in return — starting with a ceasefire."

Rubio to attend Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on May 13 that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials will attend planned peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on May 15

The announcement comes as international attention centers on Istanbul, after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed hosting direct talks there between Kyiv and Moscow.

Zelensky has said he will attend but the Kremlin has so far stayed quiet about the possibility of Putin attending.

"Our people are going to be going there. Marco is going to be going there. Others are going to be going, and we'll see if we can get it done," Trump said during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, would travel to Istanbul to observe the negotiations. Rubio's participation marks the first public confirmation of Cabinet-level U.S. involvement.

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey where both will wait for Putin ahead of peace talks



Zelensky said on May 13 that he expects a ceasefire to result from a potential in-person meeting with Putin, which may take place in Istanbul on May 15.

Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Putin chooses to attend the talks there.

"We will be waiting to meet with Putin in Turkey. So that Russia does not manipulate cities and say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara, but is ready to fly only to Istanbul," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv during a press conference.

"I have conveyed the signal to President Erdogan, and the Turkish side is ready."

The meeting, if it occurs, would mark the first direct negotiations between the two leaders since 2019 and could signal a breakthrough in stalled diplomatic efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Kremlin has not confirmed Putin's participation, while Kyiv continues to demand an unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine reports destroying Russian Buk air defense system, Uragan rocket launcher

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces' attack drones destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and a Uragan-1 multiple launch rocket system (MLSR), the military branch reported on May 13.

During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected the Buk-M3 and the Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.

Ukrainian forces then launched attack drones and hit the targets, destroying the Buk-M3 system with an estimated value of $45 million, as well as its ammunition. The statement did not specify the time of the attack.

0:00 / 1× This video, shared by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on May 13, 2025, shows Ukrainian forces destroying the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and Uragan-1 multiple launch rocket system. (Special Operations Forces/Telegram)

The Soviet-era Buk surface-to-air missile systems are used both by Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine inherited Buk anti-aircraft systems from the Soviet Union, but the weapons typically use Russian-produced missiles. In 2023, Ukraine announced it had converted the systems to fire U.S. missiles.

The Uragan-1 is a Russian multi-caliber rocket launcher with the ability to swap launch containers. It operates with calibers of 200 and 300 mm.

Former nuclear power plant employee arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target drone strikes

A former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been arrested on suspicion of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target drone strikes on the facility's power lines, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on May 13.

According to the SBU, the man was to assist strikes on high-voltage power lines that connect the Rivne NPP in Rivne Oblast with the Kyiv Oblast power facilities, supplying electricity to the capital and the surrounding area.

The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.

The suspect tried to install a GPS tracker on one of the main power line's poles. To approach the facility unnoticed, he allegedly scouted the locations of Ukrainian troops guarding the NPP.

The man was detained when trying to activate a tracking module, the SBU said.