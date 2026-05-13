Ukraine’s top journalist on investigating Zelensky's circle
The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Denisova speaks with one of Ukraine's most prominent investigative journalists, Mykhailo Tkach, about the newly published recordings exposing corruption and money laundering inside President Volodymyr Zelensky's inner circle. Tkach explains what the so-called “Mindich tapes” reveal about alleged influence networks around Zelensky’s circle, wartime contracts, and attempts to weaken Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions. The conversation also explores how corruption allegations intersect with Ukraine’s EU ambitions, public trust, and the future of wartime governance.