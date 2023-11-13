Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine adapts Soviet air defense systems to fire US missiles

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 10:33 AM 2 min read
A Russian Buk air defense system exhibited in preparation for Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 21, 2023. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has successfully converted Soviet air defense systems to fire missiles produced by the United States, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said in an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 12.

"We have good results of the combat use of Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems on the training ground in the United States, which have been converted and adapted to American missiles," Ihnat said.

Ukraine inherited Buk-M1 anti-aircraft systems from the Soviet Union, but the weapons typically use missiles that only Russia produces.

It is therefore necessary to look for ways to convert and modernize such systems to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, the spokesperson said.

The main systems used by Ukrainian air defense are the Buk-M1 systems, as well as the S-300 and S-125 systems, Ihnat told NV in May. He emphasized that Ukraine must eventually replace all Soviet air defense systems with modern versions.

Reports emerged in January 2023 that the Ukrainian military had found a way to modify its Buk launchers to fire Sea Sparrow missiles.

Sea Sparrows can be launched from the sea or ground to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles. The U.S. and most allies use the ship-mounted version, but the reports indicated that Ukraine is expected to use the ground-launched version, currently only operated this way by Taiwan.

The Ukrainian defense industry is also working in cooperation with western companies, such as German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, to produce equipment for the military.

Ukraine's state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry concern will join forces with Rheinmetall to repair and maintain Western-produced military vehicles and ultimately to produce them domestically in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 24.

Reforming the military to NATO standards is one of the key tasks President Volodymyr Zelensky assigned to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov when he was appointed in September.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies assaults near Bakhmut
Key developments on Nov. 12: * Commander: Russia intensifies assaults near Bakhmut * Ukraine’s military intelligence: At least 3 Russian officers killed at military headquarters in occupied Melitopol * Military: Russia escalates airstrikes in southeastern axes * Local authorities: Russian shell…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:16 PM

US, South Korea, Japan pledge to increase cooperation, pressure on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the three countries planned to increase their trilateral cooperation to create a united front against the spectrum of North Korean hostile actions towards its neighbors in the region and the larger world. In particular, the officials said that North Korea was using cyber activities to fund its nuclear program.
7:40 AM

White House: Costs of not supporting Ukraine too high to pay.

"If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, think about how high it’s going to be in national treasure and in American blood if we have to start acting on our Article Five commitments," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.