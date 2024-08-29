Ukraine war latest: Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet crashes, killing pilot

This audio is created with AI assistance

One of the F-16 fighter jets recently delivered to Ukraine crashed while repelling a Russian mass attack, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on Aug. 29.

The confirmation came after earlier media reports that the aircraft crashed during Russia's drone and missile strike on Aug. 26.

According to the military, the F-16 shot down four Russian cruise missiles during the attack, demonstrating "high efficiency."

"During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the jets was lost. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, the pilot was killed," the General Staff said.

The crash site was not disclosed.

Earlier the same day, Ukraine's Air Force announced that pilot Oleksii Mes with the call sign "Moonfish" had been killed on Aug. 26.

"Oleksii destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack drone while repelling a massive Russian combined air and missile attack," the Western Air Command said.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has established a special commission to investigate the causes of the crash.

Ukraine received its first F-16s by the beginning of August, a year after its allies formed the fighter jet coalition at the NATO summit in Vilnius to support Kyiv with training and aircraft.

Just 10 jets have been delivered so far, according to media reports. Kyiv has been promised at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium.

Fighting near Pokrovsk 'exceptionally brutal,' Syrskyi says

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast is "exceptionally brutal," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 29.

The Pokrovsk sector has been the scene of heavy battles for several months and a focal point of Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The town is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian forces that supports their operations in the region. Pokrovsk had a pre-war population of around 80,000.

The most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector is taking place on the eastern outskirts of the village of Hrodivka, along the border of Kamianyi Yar and Krasnyi Yar, and near Mykhailivka, located on the way to Selydove. The battle is also ongoing in the town of Novohrodivka, according to Syrskyi.

"The fighting is exceptionally brutal. The enemy throws everything that can move and advance into the battle, trying to break through the defenses of our troops," the general said after visiting the eastern front.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine's main goal is to strengthen the defense "in the most difficult areas of the front" and to provide brigades with sufficient amount of ammunition and other equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Pokrovsk had become Russia's main target after its Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed.

The military administration of Pokrovsk called on residents on Aug. 15 to evacuate immediately, as the Russian army was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town's outskirts.

One of the objectives of Kyiv's ongoing Kursk Oblast operation was to divert a significant number of Russian forces from other sectors, primarily from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, Syrskyi said.

Moscow has redeployed about 30,000 of its troops from other sectors to the Kursk direction, but keeps its most combat-ready units in the Pokrovsk sector, he added.

Russian troops forced to retreat in Vovchansk after failed assault preparations, Ukraine says

Russian troops being transported into the embattled town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast were forced to retreat after suffering losses, Ukraine claimed on Aug. 29.

In a post on Telegram, the Kharkiv group of forces said Russian soldiers were traveling in two tanks and two other armored vehicles "as part of preparations for assault operations."

It did not specify how many Russian troops were killed during the engagement.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

The Kharkiv group of forces reported on Aug. 20 that Russia had increased aerial reconnaissance and was preparing new assault operations.

While initially gaining ground in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Some observers believe that the offensive helped to stretch Ukrainian forces as Russia intensified its push in Donetsk Oblast, focusing on towns like Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar.

"Systems are there, what is lacking is final go" — Kuleba urges partners not to delay Patriot deliveries

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Aug. 29 urged foreign partners not to delay and provide Ukraine with the promised Patriot air defense systems.

"Good progress has been made, and announcements were made, but again, some Patriot systems were announced and not delivered yet," Kuleba told journalists ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S. Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

The U.S., Romania, and the Netherlands pledged in June to deliver one additional system each, but no announcement on their arrival has been made so far.

"Some complain (about) bureaucracy... some argue that there are delicate internal moments in their politics," Kuleba said.

"We pay for all these delays with damage and the loss of lives."

The pledged batteries "are there, they are ready for delivery. What is lacking is just the final go, the green light to do it," Kuleba stressed.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

The Patriots are not the only Western systems comprising Ukraine's sky shield. Kyiv has also received IRIS-T, NASAMS, Hawk, and SAMP/T systems.

EU to speed up arms, energy equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Kuleba says

The European Union will speed up the delivery of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after an informal meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels on Aug. 29.

His statement came days after Russia's largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine. Strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, killing seven people and injuring at least 47 others.

"I appreciate the readiness of my colleagues to take measures to speed up the delivery (of promised military aid, including air defense systems)," Kuleba said.

"I welcome the readiness of member states to advocate for the lifting of restrictions on strikes on legitimate military targets in Russia during bilateral negotiations with other members of the coalition."

When Ukraine launched its Kursk Oblast incursion in early August, Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the incursion. But the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range arms like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.

Despite reports that Russia has redeployed 30,000 troops to the sector, Kyiv's forces in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations on the path to EU membership, mentioning the recently ratified Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We count on your support in advancing the EU accession negotiations," he added.