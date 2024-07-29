Fighting in Donetsk Oblast 'extremely challenging,' but Ukraine has 'strength to achieve its goals,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fighting in Donetsk Oblast is "extremely challenging" and Russian forces have continued to focus the majority of their offensive operations in the area in the direction of Pokrovsk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 28.

Despite the tense situation near Pokrovsk, "Ukraine has the strength to achieve its goals," Zelensky added.

Russian forces have been slowly but consistently gaining ground in Donetsk Oblast, and the front-line areas of Pokrovsk and Toretsk have borne the brunt of attacks in recent weeks.

Pokrovsk is located some 70 kilometers northwest (43 miles) of the occupied administrative capital of Donetsk.

A spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces told the Kyiv Independent earlier in July that Moscow is expending significant resources to break through toward the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

In a post on Telegram, the Khortytsia group of forces said the situation was "tense and difficult" but that Ukrainian forces "continue to courageously hold the defense."

Moscow's troops are also reportedly attempting to develop an offensive west of the occupied and deserted cities of Avdiivka and Marinka to make their way toward Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Russia captured Marinka in December 2023 and Avdiivka two months later after both cities were largely destroyed in heavy battles.

Earlier in July, Ukraine confirmed its withdrawal from the village of Urozhaine in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast "to preserve the lives and health of our personnel" after the village's complete destruction by Russian forces.