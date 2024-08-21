Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Parliament, Ukraine, International Criminal Court, Rome Statute, Russia, Verkhovna Rada
Edit post

Ukraine's parliament ratifies ICC's Rome Statute

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2024 12:32 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's parliament in Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2012. (Prisma/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Aug. 21, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The ratification was supported by 281 lawmakers, with one voting against. President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a package of bills on the ratification of the statute earlier in August.

It will come into force 60 days after being received by the U.N. secretary general.

The ratification was adopted with a caveat that Ukraine would not recognize the court's jurisdiction over Ukrainian citizens in the case of war crimes for seven years following its official adoption.

"By taking this step, Ukraine demonstrates its unwavering commitment to strengthening international justice," said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"With the ratification of the Rome Statute, Ukraine also took another significant step toward joining the EU."

Ukraine signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but has not ratified it since then. In 2015, Ukraine emphasized the ultimate necessity of ratification through a decision made by the National Security and Defense Council.

Following the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, authorities considered ratifying the Rome Statute, but only after the end of the war.

The Ukrainian government has not yet commented on how the ratification will be applied. At the same time, Ukraine has already allowed the ICC to investigate crimes committed in its territory, which de facto recognizes the body's jurisdiction.

The Rome Statute is the first international criminal law that recognizes forms of sexual violence like rape, sexual slavery, and enforced sterilization as distinct war crimes.

The document has been ratified by 124 states. Russia signed the statute — as did the U.S. — but later withdrew its signature.

In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, as the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied territories.

The ICC also issued arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council (who formerly served as Defense Minister), and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for war crimes against Ukraine.

Mexico denies Ukraine’s request to detain Putin during visit
“We can’t do that,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told journalists, adding that “it’s not up to us.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:39 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 31 over past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of casualties in a previously reported Russian strike on children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka rose to one killed — a 14-year-old boy — and nine injured, six of whom were children. Previously, the number of casualties stood at one killed and four injured.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.