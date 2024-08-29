EU to speed up arms, energy equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Kuleba says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will speed up the delivery of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after an informal meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels on Aug. 29.

His statement came days after Russia's largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine. Strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, killing seven people and injuring at least 47 others.

"I appreciate the readiness of my colleagues to take measures to speed up the delivery (of promised military aid, including air defense systems)," Kuleba said.

"I welcome the readiness of member states to advocate for the lifting of restrictions on strikes on legitimate military targets in Russia during bilateral negotiations with other members of the coalition."

When Ukraine launched its Kursk Oblast incursion in early August, Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the incursion. But the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range arms like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.

Despite reports that Russia has redeployed 30,000 troops to the sector, Kyiv's forces in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations on the path to EU membership, mentioning the recently ratified Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We count on your support in advancing the EU accession negotiations," he added.