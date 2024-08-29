Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Western aid, War, European Union, Russia
Edit post

EU to speed up arms, energy equipment deliveries to Ukraine, Kuleba says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 9:31 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 14, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The European Union will speed up the delivery of weapons and equipment for Ukraine's energy system, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after an informal meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels on Aug. 29.

His statement came days after Russia's largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine. Strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, killing seven people and injuring at least 47 others.

"I appreciate the readiness of my colleagues to take measures to speed up the delivery (of promised military aid, including air defense systems)," Kuleba said.

"I welcome the readiness of member states to advocate for the lifting of restrictions on strikes on legitimate military targets in Russia during bilateral negotiations with other members of the coalition."

When Ukraine launched its Kursk Oblast incursion in early August, Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the incursion. But the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range arms like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.

Despite reports that Russia has redeployed 30,000 troops to the sector, Kyiv's forces in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations on the path to EU membership, mentioning the recently ratified Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We count on your support in advancing the EU accession negotiations," he added.

‘Systems are there, what is lacking is final go’ — Kuleba urges partners not to delay Patriot deliveries
“Good progress has been made, and announcements were made, but again, some Patriot systems were announced and not delivered yet,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.