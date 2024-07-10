Skip to content
News Feed, Norway, Ukraine, F-16, Air Force, Western aid
Norway to donate 6 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, first to arrive in 2024

by Martin Fornusek July 10, 2024 3:06 PM 2 min read
Norway's Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram sits in the back of an F-16 aircraft at Bodø airport, Norway, where the final preparations are being made before two Norwegian F-16 aircraft are sent to Denmark to be used in the training of Ukrainian pilots on Jan. 3, 2024. (Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)
Norway decided to donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with the deliveries starting this year, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a press release on July 10.

The announcement came as NATO allies gathered in Washington for an annual summit, with the assistnace for Ukraine on top of the agenda.

Oslo confirmed its intention to donate some of its U.S.-made F-16s to Ukraine already last year but has not revealed their numbers until now. The Norwegian media reported in April that the country could provide Ukraine with 22 fighter jets, though only 12 of them were believed to be serviceable.

Norway has phased out its F-16 fleet in favor of more modern F-35 jets.

"Ukraine's ability to defend itself against air attacks is crucial in its battle against Russia. Norway has now decided to donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine," Stoere said.

"We plan to start delivering the aircraft in the course of 2024."

Apart from Norway, Ukraine is expected to receive over 70 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium. The first Danish jets are expected to arrive already this summer, and the deliveries are expected to continue in the following years.

Author: Martin Fornusek
12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.