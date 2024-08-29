Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Pokrovsk, Russia, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Donetsk Oblast, War
Edit post

Fighting near Pokrovsk 'exceptionally brutal,' Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 6:39 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during filming of the documentary 'The Year', at an unspecified location in Ukraine, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast is "exceptionally brutal," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 29.

The Pokrovsk sector has been the scene of heavy battles for several months and a focal point of Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The town is an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian forces that supports their operations in the region. Pokrovsk had a pre-war population of around 80,000.

The most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector is taking place on the eastern outskirts of the village of Hrodivka, along the border of Kamianyi Yar and Krasnyi Yar, and near Mykhailivka, located on the way to Selydove. The battle is also ongoing in the town of Novohrodivka, according to Syrskyi.

"The fighting is exceptionally brutal. The enemy throws everything that can move and advance into the battle, trying to break through the defenses of our troops," the general said after visiting the eastern front.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine's main goal is to strengthen the defense "in the most difficult areas of the front" and to provide brigades with sufficient amount of ammunition and other equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Pokrovsk had become Russia's main target after its Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed.

The military administration of Pokrovsk called on residents on Aug. 15 to evacuate immediately, as the Russian army was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the town's outskirts.

One of the objectives of Kyiv's ongoing Kursk Oblast operation was to divert a significant number of Russian forces from other sectors, primarily from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, Syrskyi said.

Moscow has redeployed about 30,000 of its troops from other sectors to the Kursk direction, but keeps its most combat-ready units in the Pokrovsk sector, he added.

Russian advance towards Pokrovsk slowed down after Ukraine’s Kursk incursion, Zelensky claims
Russian troops were advancing faster in the Pokrovsk sector before the Kursk operation started, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference on Aug. 27 in response to a question by the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:54 PM  (Updated: )

WSJ reports F-16 crash, Ukraine's Air Force announces death of pilot.

Ukraine's Air Force announced on Aug. 29 that a pilot had been killed during Russia's mass attack on Aug. 26, shortly after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that one of the recently delivered F-16 jets had been destroyed in a crash on the same day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.