76% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for invasion, poll says

Nearly 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians, rather than the Kremlin alone, responsible for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, according to a poll by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation published on Aug. 29.

After 10 years of war with Russia, and more than two and a half years since Russia's full-scale invasion began, the poll asked respondents whether they agreed with the sentence "all Russians are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine."

76% of respondents said they agreed with the sentence, while 20% of respondents said they did not agree, and 4% said they did not have a clear position.

Responding to a separate question, 65% said they agreed that the Russian population is encouraging Russia's leadership to continue the war against Ukraine.

The poll was conducted with the Razumkov Center from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, and surveyed 2,017 respondents over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, except in territories under Russian occupation.

A poll published in February by the Russian independent polling organization, the Levada Center, found that 77% of Russians support the full-scale war against Ukraine.

A similar poll released in November 2023 found that 75% of respondents supported the war.