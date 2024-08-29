Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Polls, Survey
Edit post

76% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for invasion, poll says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 7:44 PM 1 min read
Banners in support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russian invasion hanged on the fence in front of Russian Federation embassy in Tallinn, Estonia on July 31, 2022. (Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Nearly 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians, rather than the Kremlin alone, responsible for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, according to a poll by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation published on Aug. 29.

After 10 years of war with Russia, and more than two and a half years since Russia's full-scale invasion began, the poll asked respondents whether they agreed with the sentence "all Russians are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine."

76% of respondents said they agreed with the sentence, while 20% of respondents said they did not agree, and 4% said they did not have a clear position.

Responding to a separate question, 65% said they agreed that the Russian population is encouraging Russia's leadership to continue the war against Ukraine.

The poll was conducted with the Razumkov Center from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, and surveyed 2,017 respondents over 18 in all regions of Ukraine, except in territories under Russian occupation.

A poll published in February by the Russian independent polling organization, the Levada Center, found that 77% of Russians support the full-scale war against Ukraine.

A similar poll released in November 2023 found that 75% of respondents supported the war.

‘Aggressor, enemy, killer’ - survey shows words Ukrainians associate with Russia
Almost all Ukrainians surveyed said the word “Russia” evokes negative connotations with words like “killer,” according to a survey released on July 18 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.