Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian losses, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian troops forced to retreat in Vovchansk after failed assault preparations, Ukraine says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 2:13 PM 1 min read
A destroyed minivan on the streets of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 11, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops being transported into the embattled town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast were forced to retreat after suffering losses, Ukraine claimed on Aug. 29.

In a post on Telegram, the Kharkiv group of forces said Russian soldiers were traveling in two tanks and two other armored vehicles "as part of preparations for assault operations."

It did not specify how many Russian troops were killed during the engagement.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

The Kharkiv group of forces reported on Aug. 20 that Russia had increased aerial reconnaissance and was preparing new assault operations.

While initially gaining ground in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Some observers believe that the offensive helped to stretch Ukrainian forces as Russia intensified its push in Donetsk Oblast, focusing on towns like Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar.

Russia controls 40% of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian military says
If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigad…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:43 AM

Russia controls 40% of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:51 AM

Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.