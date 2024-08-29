Russian troops forced to retreat in Vovchansk after failed assault preparations, Ukraine says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops being transported into the embattled town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast were forced to retreat after suffering losses, Ukraine claimed on Aug. 29.

In a post on Telegram, the Kharkiv group of forces said Russian soldiers were traveling in two tanks and two other armored vehicles "as part of preparations for assault operations."

It did not specify how many Russian troops were killed during the engagement.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

The Kharkiv group of forces reported on Aug. 20 that Russia had increased aerial reconnaissance and was preparing new assault operations.

While initially gaining ground in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Some observers believe that the offensive helped to stretch Ukrainian forces as Russia intensified its push in Donetsk Oblast, focusing on towns like Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar.