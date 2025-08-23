Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Zelensky promises developments on security guarantees in 'coming days'

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky promises developments on security guarantees in 'coming days'
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 12, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As Ukraine and its allies work to hash out a plan to guarantee Russia does not launch new attacks in the event of a ceasefire agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 23 that new developments on security guarantees can be expected "in the coming days."

In a post on X about his conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Zelensky wrote the two had discussed security guarantees, adding, "At present, the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture. All the developments will be ready in the coming days."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak met on Aug. 22 to discuss a post-war security plan following a meeting between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in the week.

National security advisers for the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Finland also participated at the Aug. 22 discussion, along with representatives of NATO and the European Commission. The teams are reportedly expected to have a plan by the end of next week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, however, has said that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be discussed without Russia's participation.

It has already rejected the idea of stationing European troops in Ukraine. Doing so would amount to "foreign military intervention," which Moscow won't support, Lavrov said on Aug. 21.

In his post on X, Zelensky expressed doubt about Russia's commitment to the ongoing peace talks.

"Russia is showing no intention of peace on its side and continues shelling our cities," he wrote. "We interpret all signals coming from Moscow these days in the same way. Pressure is needed to change their position, as well as a meeting at the highest level to discuss all issues."

Finnish President Alexander Stubb voiced similar doubts about Russia's readiness for peace in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, saying, "They (Russia) want to continue the war at least until the fall to maximize their own territorial gains."

Security guarantees for Ukraine explained: What’s on the table and what’s realistic?
As peace talks to end the war in Ukraine gather speed toward a potential trilateral meeting between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, the question of what kind of security guarantees Kyiv might receive continues to loom over the flurry of diplomatic meetings. After President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Aug. 18 appearance at the White House, European leaders are now expected to draft a skeleton proposal for security guarantees over the next week, according to Kyiv Independent sources. The proposal will ex
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
Security guaranteesPeace TalksCeasefireDiplomacyEuropean alliesWarRussiaUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyFinland
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 23
China ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, German media reports.

German media outlet Welt reported, citing anonymous EU sources, that China has signalled it is prepared to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. However, China is prepared to do so only "if the peacekeeping forces were deployed on the basis of a mandate from the United Nations (UN)," the sources told Welt.

Saturday, August 23
Show More

Editors' Picks