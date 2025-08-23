Zelensky promises developments on security guarantees in 'coming days'

As Ukraine and its allies work to hash out a plan to guarantee Russia does not launch new attacks in the event of a ceasefire agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 23 that new developments on security guarantees can be expected "in the coming days."

In a post on X about his conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Zelensky wrote the two had discussed security guarantees, adding, "At present, the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture. All the developments will be ready in the coming days."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak met on Aug. 22 to discuss a post-war security plan following a meeting between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in the week.

National security advisers for the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Finland also participated at the Aug. 22 discussion, along with representatives of NATO and the European Commission. The teams are reportedly expected to have a plan by the end of next week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, however, has said that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be discussed without Russia's participation.

It has already rejected the idea of stationing European troops in Ukraine. Doing so would amount to "foreign military intervention," which Moscow won't support, Lavrov said on Aug. 21.

In his post on X, Zelensky expressed doubt about Russia's commitment to the ongoing peace talks.

"Russia is showing no intention of peace on its side and continues shelling our cities," he wrote. "We interpret all signals coming from Moscow these days in the same way. Pressure is needed to change their position, as well as a meeting at the highest level to discuss all issues."

Finnish President Alexander Stubb voiced similar doubts about Russia's readiness for peace in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, saying, "They (Russia) want to continue the war at least until the fall to maximize their own territorial gains."