Ukraine to work with Czechia, Slovakia on purchase of CV90 vehicles

by Martin Fornusek June 17, 2023 12:02 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (left), Czechia's Defense Minister Jana Černochová (center), and Slovakia's Defense Minister Martin Sklenár (left) sign a declaration on a joint purchase of infantry fighting vehicles during the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group (UCDG) in Brussels, June 15, 2023.
This audio is created with AI assistance

The defense ministers of Ukraine, Czechia, and Slovakia signed a cooperation agreement on the purchase and maintenance of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on June 16.

The Czech Defense Ministry noted that all three countries plan to procure the Swedish-made CV90 for their armies.

Reznikov signed the declaration with Czechia's Jana Černochová and Slovakia's Martin Sklenár on the sidelines of the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group (UCDG) in Brussels.

"This is an important step in the cooperation between our countries," Reznikov tweeted.

"We are ready to coordinate the needs of all three militaries and seek ways to cooperate on setting up production, our own production, operation, training, and servicing of the CV90. These infantry fighting vehicles belong to the world's and NATO's best," Černochová said.

Earlier in June, Ukraine's state-owned weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom signed a contract with the Czech state enterprise VOP CZ on repairing and modernizing Ukrainian T-64 tanks.

Czech arms companies are also modernizing more T-72 tanks headed for Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
