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Ukraine targets Russian frigate, oil rig amid overnight Black Sea attack, military says

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by Francis Farrell
Ukraine targets Russian frigate, oil rig amid overnight Black Sea attack, military says
A screenshot of the video feed of a Ukrainian drone on approach towards a Russian ship, purportedly the frigate Admiral Makarov, in port at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, on the early morning of April 6, 2026. (Robert "Magyar" Brovdi / Telegram).

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian frigate Admiral Makarov and an offshore drilling platform on the Black Sea, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said on April 6.

The frigate was allegedly struck in the port of Novorossiysk during an overnight mass attack that also saw the Sheskharis oil terminal once again set ablaze.

Footage posted by "Magyar" showed a large ship in the crosshairs of an approaching Ukrainian long-range drone, cutting out before reaching the target.

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Video purpotedly shows Ukrainian drones striking the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk, Russia. (Robert "Magyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

Battle damage assessment of the strike is still being carried out, "Magyar" wrote. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the success of the strike.

Meanwhile, a separate attack carried out by the 413rd Unmanned Systems Regiment, better known as "Raid," struck the Syvash offshore drilling platform, located west of the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Laid down in 2012, the Admiral Makarov became the Black Sea Fleet's flagship after its predecessor, the missile cruiser Moskva, was sunk in a surprise Ukrainian missile strike in spring 2022.

The Admiral Makarov is a carrier of Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, which are regularly used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In one of the first such attacks of its kind in history, the ship was targeted in a mass air and sea drone attack on occupied Sevastopol in October 2022.

Following assessments, the ship escaped with little to no damage. Yet, after more frequent sea drone attacks throughout 2023, the Black Sea Fleet was largely relocated to Novorossiysk.

Ukraine reported on March 6 successful strikes on the Admiral Makarov, as well as another frigate, Admiral Essen, though once again, the final damage assessment was inconclusive.

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Novorossiysk port on fire again as Ukrainian strike campaign on Russian oil export infrastructure continues
The Sheskharis oil terminal was struck by Ukrainian drones, independent Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing eyewitness reports from the area.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
RussiaUkraineBlack Sea FleetBlack SeaNovorossiyskUkrainian strikes in RussiaUnmanned Systems Forces
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Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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