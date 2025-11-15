0 out of 25,000

Saturday, November 15, 2025
War

Ukraine strikes Ryazan oil refinery, hits multiple other Russian military targets, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova
A photo purportedly depicting a fire that broke out at the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia, after a Ukrainian drone strike overnight on Nov. 15, 2025. (Supernova+/Telegram)

Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan and hit several other military targets in Russian-occupied territories, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 15.

Russian air defenses allegedly intercepted 64 Ukrainian drones overnight on Nov. 15, including 25 over Ryazan Oblast, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed the attack and said one enterprise, whose name he did not disclose, sustained damage.

The local oil refinery was struck, with explosions and a large fire breaking out at the facility, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The Ryazan oil refinery produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. It manufactures about 840,000 tons of TS-1 aviation fuel annually, which is used by Russia's Aerospace Forces, the General Staff said.

Video allegedly showing flames rising above the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia after a Ukrainian strike on the night of Nov. 15, 2025. (Supernova+/Telegram)

Ukrainian forces also struck a Nebo-U radar station in Russian-occupied Crimea, a military train near Tokmak in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and a concentration of Russian personnel near Vovchansk in occupied Kharkiv Oblast.

The results of the strikes are still being assessed, the report said.

Ukraine has routinely targeted oil facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military logistics and supply lines.

Ukraine's ongoing strikes on Russian oil production and refining facilities have reportedly led to gasoline shortages across parts of Russia.

Russian oil product exports dropped by 17.1% in September compared to August, totaling 7.58 million tons, due to ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Reuters.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

