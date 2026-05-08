Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russia's Perm for 3rd time in 2 weeks, SBU says

The "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Perm for the third time in two weeks, the agency said on May 8.

Ukrainian drones previously attacked local oil infrastructure overnight on April 29-30.

According to the SBU, on May 8 drones targeted the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery and the Perm linear production dispatch station, both located more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"This refinery is one of the largest oil refining plants in Russia, supplying fuel both to the civilian sector and to the needs of the Russian army," the SBU said.

According to the agency, a fire broke out at one of the refinery's crude oil processing units following the attack.

The Perm oil pumping station, operated by Russian state pipeline company Transneft, was also struck, the SBU said, adding that one of the facility's oil reservoirs was hit.

The station serves as a strategic hub in Russia's oil transportation network, distributing oil in four directions, including toward the Perm refinery.

The SBU said strikes against such facilities are intended to disrupt Russia's oil processing and transportation capabilities, complicate military logistics, and force Moscow to divert resources toward repairing critical infrastructure deep inside the country.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the reported attack.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian oil infrastructure as part of its broader deep-strike campaign aimed at increasing the economic and logistical costs of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones also struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and a defense technology company involved in the production of combat electronics and drone components overnight on May 8, according to Russian regional authorities and local Telegram channels.