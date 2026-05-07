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Russian city Perm cancels Victory Day parade after wave of Ukrainian drone strikes

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by Abbey Fenbert
Russian city Perm cancels Victory Day parade after wave of Ukrainian drone strikes
Illustrative image: A woman walks past a Victory Day banner in central Moscow on May 6, 2026. (Igor Ivanko / AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Perm, the administrative center of Russia's Perm Krai region, has canceled its Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 due to safety concerns, Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin announced on May 7.

The decision follows a wave of recent Ukrainian drone attacks on oil infrastructure in Perm, including an overnight strike the night before Makhonin's announcement.

"Following the results of the operational meeting, it was decided not to hold a parade of troops of the Perm garrison on May 9," Makhonin said on Telegram.

"This was done to ensure the safety of residents and not to distract law enforcement agencies from carrying out tasks to protect their fellow citizens."

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on May 7 that Ukraine had struck targets in Perm and other areas deep within Russia during strikes the over previous night. He referred to these attacks as "long-range sanctions" in response to Russia's repeated ceasefire violations leading up to Victory Day.

Russia announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 ahead of its annual Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. Ukraine responded by proposing its own ceasefire starting at midnight on May 6. Zelensky later said Russia violated the Ukrainian-proposed ceasefire 1,820 times by the morning of May 6, only hours after it took effect.

Victory Day, observed on May 9, celebrates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Russia typically uses the occasion to display its military might with large-scale parades in Moscow and demonstrations across the country. In recent years, the celebrations have been an opportunity to spread propaganda justifying Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.  

This year, however, Russia's celebrations have been scaled back — in part due to Ukraine's increased long-range strike capabilities.

Perm lies more than 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the Ukrainian border. An oil pumping station in Perm was struck by Ukrainian drones two nights in a row on April 29 and 30, a week before Zelensky reported the May 7 strike.

The Perm station is a major oil transit hub used for receiving, storing, and pumping crude through Russia's main pipeline network.

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Why Moscow is afraid this Victory Day
On May 9, Moscow will stage its annual Victory Day parade marking the end of World War II in Europe — but this year, the spectacle is notable not for its grandeur, but for what’s missing. For the first time in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, no missiles, tanks, or armored vehicles are expected to appear in Saturday’s Red Square parade. Although the Kremlin offered no explanation for the dramatic scale-back, recent Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory have suggested that even Putin’s militar
The Kyiv IndependentKarol Luczka

RussiaUkraineAttacks on RussiaVictory DayDrone attackRussian oil
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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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