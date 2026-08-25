Ukrainian strike damages MiG-29 fighter jet at Russian air base

Ukrainian strikes on Millerovo airbase in Russia's Rostov Oblast damaged a Mig-29 fighter jet on Aug. 24, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on Aug. 25.

"On August 24 and during the night of August 25, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said in a post on social media.

Ukrainian forces struck a specialized Peresvet-M electronic warfare system in Luhansk Oblast, a radio-electronic station meant to surpress Starlink communication in Mirne in occupied Crimea, and a Russian military warehouse in Primorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Mig-29 is a fourth generation fighter jet designed in the Soviet Union, meant to establish air superiority and provide frontline air defense. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces use the fighter jet in their air forces.

On Aug. 23, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Robert Brovdi, callsign "Magyar", reported strikes on a Russian Mig-29 and a Su-33 fighter jet near Vityazevo in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian air base in Akhtubinsk overnight on Aug. 20 damaged a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, the General Staff said.

The attack comes on the heels of a series of strikes into Russia targeting military locations and energy infrastructure.